Our prompt of “Sun” today happened on a rather fun personal milestone for me. Today marks 1,500 consecutive days of sketching stuff! This isn’t a milestone I set out to achieve. It actually just sort of happened easily enough due to my daily sketching habit, but it’s a rather large round number so I figured it was worthy of celebration! A huge hug and thanks to all of you who’ve enjoyed my sketches and thanks so much for your comments. They really help keep me motivated to know that there are folks out there who still enjoy my daily doodles and stories after all of this time. As for a prompt of sun, I decided to sketch some of my sketchbooks sitting in a sunny spot with a sunflower and butterfly on one open page for a bit of a sketch within a sketch today. I’ve actually filled around 25 various sketchbooks by this point, but a tower that tall wouldn’t fit easily onto one page. Sitting on the top of this stack is a little red sketchbook I bought while visiting family in Paris, so it was fun to flip through it again and relive some of my moments there. As you know, I don’t often sketch exactly what’s in front of me, but what I’m thinking about in the moment. Sort of a mental urban sketch, if you will, less of a documentary and more of a personal commentary. If nothing else, I hope I’ve inspired many of you to join me in making regular sketches, and illustrated how fun and easy it can be to DO, every single day!

I’ve mentioned before that my very first doodlewash was of a tree and that I was so excited by what I’d done, I signed my name to it and started this blog the next day. I actually haven’t signed my name like that since, so I thought today was the perfect occasion to do so again. I still remember the excitement I felt when I very first tried painting with watercolor. It was so much fun! I then tried urban sketching briefly, but wanted to write about things that I couldn’t illustrate in person. And though I still adore watercolor, what I love most is simply sketching stuff. Starting with my podcast last year, Sketching Stuff has become my personal brand for how I approach art and life. I love drawing most of all, and I love to color my drawings with watercolor more than any other medium. But, I don’t make traditional paintings, and though sketchbooks are typically seen as something used for practice, they’re what I also love to use most. Since I’m an illustrator, I simply need a clean scan of whatever I made and the original then stays safely inside a book. I’ve never worried over the lightfastness of a pigment because in my case, it really doesn’t matter. And it’s so freeing to color with any “crayon” you like!

Some day, I hope to make full illustrated scenes on large pieces of proper paper, and those illustrations will accompany a little story I’ve also yet to write and end up in a picture book of some kind. Not one just for kids, of course, but for people of all ages. A good story doesn’t have an age limit. And I’m still just that little kid hoping to make my mark in this world. Quite literally, as it turns out. Anyone can make a little something each and every day, and unlike me, one doesn’t have to necessarily post every little thing created. It’s not only possible, it’s easy. Like, insanely easy to do. And the more you do it, the easier it gets. Not just for me, as I possess no particular superpowers, though yes, I’ve always wished I did. But, it’s easy for anyone at any age and skill level to just take a moment and make something. That’s all I’ve done for these past 1,500 days, and it’s what I’ve passionately tried to get others to DO as well. Why? Because, I feel great each time I DO, no matter the outcome! My life is now rich with fellow artists, wonder, possibility, art, and stories. I honestly can’t think of a better way to live than that. And, I’m thrilled and excited to see what the future will bring next, as I begin a new chapter in my own little story, and humbly begin my next 1,500 days of sketching stuff!

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Activity Book!

Published in