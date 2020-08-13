For our prompt of “Barbed Wire” today, I thought of the fences that were on my grandparent’s farm. If one of the kids went into the gate of the pasture and the other walked along the outside instead, we’d end up trapped on one side or the other. We were just a few feet apart, but still not quite together. The barbs were a small, but effective way to separate us. These days of weathering through a pandemic with a world of social distancing, we can often find ourselves a bit apart from one another, like bunnies on different sides of a barbed wire fence. And though, I may not have the urge to touch noses like bunnies might, hugs are still something that I miss most of all these days. I would have never thought that six feet of distance would feel like a mile, but I now realize that it can. This too shall pass one day, though, and we can thankfully connect in so many virtual ways. But, I’ll still holding my highest hopes for a future full of hugs.



My dog Phineas isn’t really a hugger, though he does like to cuddle up close to my leg, which is comforting. Actually, you can cuddle closer with him for awhile, but then he usually jumps up at some point like being on a bad first date, when things suddenly just feel weird. But, I’ve always enjoyed hugs and found shaking hands rather awkward. When I got my first job there was a man who would crush my hand with his handshake, followed by a cocky and triumphant smile that seemed to say, “who’s the man?!” Well, clearly not me in that situation if that’s what being a man was all about. I’d instead smile back sheepishly while nursing my hand back into some sort of normal working order and cursing him under my breath. Not all contact is pleasant, as it turns out, so there’s lots of things I simply don’t miss today. Though, yes, I’m very much hoping that hugs will back a comeback.

And I cherish every little happy moment these days even more. It’s wild to think about all of the things I simply took for granted. Thankfully, I’ve never taken those little things in life for granted. They’re the things that have gotten me through it so far. Even that moment when my own dog is done cuddling with me has its own funny charm. In my own little home and world, there’s nothing much that has changed and nothing I would change even if I could. I adore my little family and our daily routines. One could feel a bit bored doing the same thing every day, but my days are never really exactly the same. Just little moments of change really, like a bit of laughter over a joke Philippe just made for the first time. We laugh, we love, and we live each day with joy. And one day, we’ll be able to see and hug the ones we adore once again. For now, we stay connected in new ways knowing it’s not the end of the world, it’s just a bit of distance.

