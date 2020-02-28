Four our prompt of “Goldfish” today, I made this quick little sketch of one. Though my day was super busy, I always like to take a sketching break! Sometimes, if a day is also super stressful, it’s one of the brightest moment in my day. I can’t imagine not taking even a little bit of time to draw and paint. In truth, I have lots of little things that I enjoy doing daily, that have also become habits. I like to write, and so these posts help fulfill that little urge as well. Though, yes, I don’t have that much time for each of these things. My sketching time averages about 45 minutes a day, writing is about 25 minutes, and I always take 15 minutes to read a bit of a book before going to bed. In total, it’s really only 6% of my day dedicated to the fun hobbies I love. That doesn’t seem like much at all, but I’ve found that it all adds up quite nicely. By the end of the year, I end up with 365 watercolor sketches, will have written the equivalent of almost 4 novels, and I also will have enjoyed reading around 18 books. I’m not sure I could do that if I’d set out to do so, but by just carving out a tiny bit of time daily for the things I love most, it happens naturally!



Before I started approaching life this way, I’d set big goals for myself. I’d imagine some fascinating end result and then try to set a deadline to complete it. If I wanted to read more, I’d tell myself that I would try to read 20 books a year or something like that. The end result was that I would end up reading about 5 books and feel like a failure. That’s one of the downfalls with big goals, they always set up big expectations. That’s why I switched to just making little goals instead. I just pick a small amount of time that I can actually spend DOing something and then focus on DOing it! Since I like to do quick sketches, I can do them daily in my little bit of time allotted. But if, for example, I enjoyed making larger and more complex paintings, I’d still be able to complete several each year just by showing up for whatever time I made available each day. I’ve no idea if this is a legitimate way to get things done, but it’s one that works for me. Instead of waiting until I have time to dedicate to something, I just take whatever time I have and push each little thing forward, every single day.

Not only do I get to enjoy what I love on a daily basis, I’ve formed a habit of doing what I love. To me, that’s been the real gift of adopting this approach. I no longer worry about time at all as each thing has already been given it’s own little moment of the day. And though it’s not some wild life of achievement that takes place in a single week, I like the slow burn of the life I’ve created. It ensures that I’m always taking breaks to recharge and that’s probably why I end up with such a ridiculously positive outlook on life! Each day is really pretty wonderful when you can always say you’ve enjoyed your favorite things. That’s not to say I don’t sometimes wish I could have spent more time creating something. That’s always the case. And it would probably be the case even if I had hours and hours to make something. There’s never really enough time in the day to create. But there’s always enough time to stop, enjoy what you love, and create a bit of gold!

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

