For our prompt of “Candle” today, I made a quick little doodle of a single votive candle and some holiday decorations. There’s something magical about lighting just one candle. Even though it doesn’t provide a ton of light it often seems to shine the brightest. Today, I spent a few hours writing as I’m working on a new idea for a storybook series. It was coming along quite well and then I suddenly noticed the time and that it was getting a bit late. So this sketch was lightning quick, but I rather liked how it turned out. Mostly that it did actually turn out to be something at all, since I was moving so quickly. But I was in a creative zone all day and that is absolutely one of the best places I could hope to spend a day. I feel like I accomplished quite a lot and I’m excited about my new book, though there’s still lots of work ahead before I can complete it.



As with most things I create, my new storybook idea is built around a rather elaborate concept. But today was a breakthrough so I can see the finished product in my mind. Though it will take quite a few more sketches so I’ll have to find some extra time to create them. Mostly, I was just thrilled to have a new project again. I thrive on new creative projects and I haven’t had one in quite some time. I’m not quite ready to share the idea, but I can share that it came to me in a dream. I dreamed the first few pages and even the design of the cover. I woke up the next day and designed the cover and typed up all that I could remember. And today, it was finally starting to really come to life. I’m thrilled and I don’t know how long it will take, but it’s something I’m excited to work on so that’s always a great sign. It means I’ll be able to sneak in time in the most unexpected of ways.

I didn’t have a candle burning while I was writing, but I had all of the Christmas lights on. I think being surrounded by all of that sparkling light was very inspiring. Tonight, I think I shall light a single candle in honor of a successful creative day. I think that kind of day is one that’s definitely worth celebrating. At one point I rushed upstairs and wanted to share something I’d written with Philippe, but he was too busy on a project of his own. He was creating a 3D animation of a Christmas Card that had a sparkling foil embossed design. It was impressive, but seemed way harder than what I was doing at that moment. So, I just went back downstairs to continue writing. There’s something special about this season that brings me fresh inspiration. I know a lot of it is my inner child doing backflips all of the time and giving me permission to play. Not to succeed, but simply play. And that was all I needed today, to experience just a bit of light.

