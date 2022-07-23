A Bit Of Pride

For Day 23 of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Pride,” I sketched a scarlet macaw admiring itself in the mirror. I’m not sure whether these colorful birds know just how beautiful they are, but if they did, they’d certainly know they deserve to be proud. Indeed, as unique and awesome humans, I think that we all deserve to be proud of our differences. It would be a terribly boring world if we were all exactly the same. I’m not sure if I truly experience personal pride. I do enjoy achieving something that I set out to accomplish, but I’m far more likely to have true pride when it comes to others. For example, I love watching my nieces and nephews grow up and learn how to navigate in this crazy world. That’s the sort of thing that typically fills me with pride. Or, watching other artists in our community create something amazing. I had absolutely nothing to do with it personally, other than perhaps providing a safe place to experiment, but it still always fills me with pride anyway.



I’m not particularly proud of the way I woofed down pizza last night, however, and so today I’m feeling a bit lethargic as a result. It was still exceptionally delicious and so part of me thinks it was still worth it. That’s the Inner Child part, of course, who also has the added benefit of not suffering from adult indigestion. But, as the day wore on, I’m now feeling just grand, and so I’m entirely sure I’ll be back to gobbling things that I shouldn’t down again this evening. I wanted to make some homemade ice cream, but I have absolutely zero free time these days, so I just picked up some little cups of vanilla ice cream for later. I like the idea of little cups, so I can ration things properly and save me from my own worst cravings and indulgences. I’m not particularly proud of those either.

But, who we are and what we enjoy are part of a lovely tapestry that make us both human and wonderfully unique. I have a lot of little quirks that others don’t possess and I enjoy things that Philippe doesn’t want to bother with at all. Our pup Elliott thinks that it would be just grand to play ball for the entire evening. He’s alone in this thought, but that doesn’t stop him from trying. And, if he even manages to get us to play for a little while then he definitely seems proud of his accomplishment. Each time I make something new for these posts, I tend to be in a race to create said post and I often don’t really pay that much attention to the final illustration. I just sort of scan and race to the finish line. But, after the race is over and I later go back and look at what I actually created during the week, it is a nice feeling. I think that whenever we manage to create something from scratch, it’s worthy of our attention, and indeed, our admiration. And perhaps, it’s equally worthy of subverting our modesty and humbleness just long enough to experience a bit of pride.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

