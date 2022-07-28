A Bit Tangled

Kitten Cat Tangled Up In Colorful Ribbon Watercolor Illustration

For Day 28 of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Ribbon,” I sketched a little kitty tangled up in some. Lately, I feel a bit like this little cat, jumping into something that seems intriguing and then getting a bit tangled up in the process. I’ve got lots of ideas that I want to pounce on and tackle once this month comes to a close and so my mind is currently a tangle of possibilities. There’s something fabulous about having a lot of creative options and yet it can also make it tougher to choose and move something forward. But, just like a cat playing with ribbon, I keep right on going, continually intrigued. Rather than try to figure out exactly how something could go, I just hop in and start playing with the idea to see where it might lead me. I realize this complete lack of planning seems like a reckless approach. But, a new idea is like trying a new food… it’s impossible to know if it’s any good until you get a taste of it.

Since this month is so busy, however, I postponed other things until August that have nothing to do with art or creativity. I’ll instead be visiting a doctor for annual exam, a dentist to get a new crown, and the eye doctor to see if bifocals are finally in my immediate future. I probably could have done a bit more planning when it came to these particular appointments and tried to spread them all out a bit more. But, August is typically a hot and uncomfortable month here, so it seemed like the best time to double down on things that are necessary, but not particularly enjoyable. It also means that I’ll have all of that behind me as I enter autumn, which is my favorite time of year. So, there was a bit of a plan, I guess, after all. I didn’t used to be bothered by going to medical appointments. But after I passed 50, it’s like taking my antique Honda CRV to get an oil change. Everything seems to be running just fine, but they still manage to find something that needs to be fixed.

There’s just three more days left of World Watercolor Month and, as always, it seems to be passing by so quickly. It’s likely the flurry of activity that I only hope I can keep up with during the month. And, also the added excitement of being part of a challenge that includes daily illustrations and writing that I don’t take on every day anymore. I’m sure my puppy Elliott will be glad when the month ends and his dad has a bit more time to play. Though, I do take him for a big walk and a bit of running every evening. This isn’t nearly enough, apparently, as he still whines at me when I’m not able to play all evening long. This has never been something that I’ve ever done with him as I still always make a little time to sketch and create, but he’s hoping to change things. Even though I’m not sure of exactly what will happen in the weeks ahead, I know that I’m excited to find out. There’s definitely something exciting and interesting coming, even if every new creative project starts out a bit tangled.

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Opus (Vivid Pink), Quinacridone Red, Hansa Yellow Medium, Leaf Green, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), and Indigo. ZIG Cartoonist Mangaka Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note and I’ll add it to my shop!
Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world!

2 Comments
  1. Karen Sliwinski 1 hour ago

    Enjoyed your essay and feel similarly. Getting excited to move onto a new art project for August and beyond. This challenge was very good and helped me explore a few different ways of handling my watercolors. I got a bit “tangled” in my approach with some of the prompts but overall enjoyed the whole experience of this challenge!

  2. Sandra Strait 1 hour ago

    I’m just hoping we get Autumn weather here. We’ve been behind on the hot weather the rest of the country’s been getting, and that usually means we’ll still have it when everyone else cools down. I’m worried we’ll go right from summer to winter. I’ll be sad if that happens!

