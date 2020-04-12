For our prompt of “Bunny” today, I just made a quick little doodle of one. And, for everyone who celebrates Easter, I wish you a very happy one. It was a stormy day here, so Philippe and I watched a movie we love. It was the film Peter Rabbit from a couple of years ago. This year the sequel was supposed to come out, but was postponed like so many things these days. It’s such a super beautiful and positive movie, so it was a perfect way to spend part of the afternoon. And I just think bunnies are the cutest. I also had a tiny bit more cobbler and ice cream today. I’m trying to make it last as long as possible and show some uncharacteristic restraint when it comes to dessert. This is accomplished simply by letting Philippe serve me as he makes the tiniest plates I’ve ever seen. It’s a fraction of what I’d see on my plate at family gatherings while growing up. But, I was indeed a fraction of the age I am now, so it’s probably for the best!



Of course, when I was a kid we’d dye Easter eggs and I’ve always wanted to try that again as an adult. I told Philippe we should dye some eggs and hide them from each other around the house today. He just stared at me like I had finally gone perfectly insane. But, it was fun to dream about being a kid again and think of just how silly it would have been to do something like that. I think being a bit silly is a wonderful way to get through these days of social isolation. It’s a comfort to remind myself that a bit of fun and play is still possible, even today. If nothing else, the cobbler certainly helps to take me back in time as my mother always made it for me around this time of year. As Philippe was making it yesterday, he said, “it takes an entire stick of butter!” I just shrugged and said, “Yeah, that’s exactly why it tastes so good!” This, no doubt is part of the reason why the portions he serves are about the size of a coaster.

We’ve been having fun here this weekend and even with the storm today, everything felt bright and happy. Philippe and I are determined to stay positive as that’s always the best way to approach life at any given time. And though I’m not able to be with my family on Easter, I still got to chat with them yesterday and that made me very happy indeed! Tomorrow is my birthday, but I didn’t take the day off from work. This weekend felt like enough of a celebration. Of course, this is no way dims my hope that there might be some cake coming as well. I’m assuming the cobbler was merely an appetizer and there’s still more treats ahead. Or, I should say bizarrely tiny little bites of treats doled out lovingly with care. Life is as wonderful as I choose to make it, so I’m excited for a bright new day!

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in