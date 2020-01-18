For our prompt of “Bananas” today, we have just that! I didn’t have time to add a monkey, and actually monkeys in the wild don’t eat bananas. This is something that was only introduced by humans. I remember an article a few years ago where nutritionists at a zoo in Devon, England banned monkeys from eating bananas. It’s considered the sugar equivalent of giving them chocolate cake. Not that many humans would complain about getting chocolate cake, of course. However, each time I’ve posted a doodle of bananas I always seem to discover lots of people who don’t enjoy eating them. And conversely, some say that bananas are their favorite. Where do you fall on the banana scale? For me, they’re more of an ingredient in a smoothie and I rarely have one by itself. I did the other day, and I can say that while I do enjoy a banana, if someone were to tell me I couldn’t have them anymore, I don’t think I’d be bothered. That level of ambivalence puts me dead center in the great banana debate.

As a kid, I would often get a banana in my sack lunch. My favorite snack was apple slices, but this required my mother to actually slice them first. I preferred slices, because I never really liked gnawing on a whole apple. A banana was the laziest solution for both of us, so it became the preferred treat. Philippe actually does make me apple slices for my lunch, adding a bit of citrus to keep them fresh. This, of course, just makes me thoroughly spoiled. And, equally, still a big kid after all of these years. That should come as no surprise to anyone who reads these rambles. And ramble is the key here, as I wasn’t able to finish this post before our evening began. So, I’m sneaking in bits and pieces as I go along. Philippe and I are currently watching various shows from Channel 4 in the UK and my attention is split between the two. The latest episode of whatever happened to be on is a reality show that focuses on giving people animals they normally eat as pets for a time to see if they might reconsider. It’s called “Meat The Family” and the that’s not a typo. It’s fascinating, actually, and I do like that the core of the message is to eat more fruits and vegetables without quite so much meat everyday.

This, of course, has not much to do with bananas. I’ve already written about bananas at length before, so I’m not sure I have much more to say on the matter. Though, I do rather like that the term “bananas” is also associated with being a bit crazy. It’s a cute way to describe a state that’s not perfectly horrible, but just a little unexpected and fun. In many ways, I think that describes my own approach to art. I don’t obsess over it or try to telegraph a message, I just show up and make a little something for the joy of DOing it! But, there’s always a message there. Without any specific dedication to a particular technique, the way I paint on a specific day matches my mood. Today, I’m feeling a touch silly. I’m so ready for the weekend, which is actually 3 days as I’m off on Monday, and thrilled for a little break. And I wish with all my heart that everyone has a perfectly fabulous weekend ahead! I’ve truly no idea what I’ve ended saying in this particular post, but I hope, in the end, it was just a bunch of bananas.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in