For our prompt of “Grass” today, I decided to sketch a little cat sitting in some. Today started to warm up a bit with lots of sunshine and was a beautiful sign that spring is finally starting to win out. I’m happy that the weather isn’t quite as rainy as usual this time of year since it allows me to get out and take some walks. Being home and inside every day can start to get a little monotonous, so getting outside is a welcome break. There’s a cat that lives in our neighborhood that’s often just sitting in the grass and watching people go by. Hours later she will still be sitting there in the same spot. Since I’m a rather restless person, I have to admire that level of chill. It’s truly impressive. The cat doesn’t seem bored at all as she keeps her gaze trained on everyone walking by. I’ve always wondered what might be going through her mind as she sits there. But something tells me, it’s a secret she’s never planning to reveal.



This afternoon, Philippe and I had a FaceTime chat with family in France, so that was a lovely highlight of the day. My niece Alice and I can’t really speak fluently with one another to have a proper conversation, but we play with various facial expressions to keep each other entertained. And my goal is to get her to start giggling uncontrollably, because there’s really no happier sound in the world. My youngest niece Juliette is just a baby so she didn’t have much to say at all. But, she did seem a touch suspicious of those two men waving at her and making goo-goo sounds in that little box that her mother was holding. Though even with all of the concerned looks she was creating on her face, I did see the briefest of smiles appear. There’s just something so amazing when a baby smiles at you that instantly melts the heart. And though we won’t likely be able to visit them this year now, we’re hopeful that next year will be a much different story.

Philippe and I spent the afternoon playing games on our own. I was playing a new retro 80’s mystery adventure game on my Switch and he was back to tending his virtual zoo on his computer. Our dog Phineas wasn’t interested in anything we were doing as usual and just spent much of the day sleeping. It was a ridiculously lazy day and so I’m in a perfectly fabulous mood. It felt so go to relax, play, and just enjoy a moment that was all my own. Of course, this included a sketch break, which is my daily promise of that same sort of moment. Even though my time reserved to sketch stuff is very short, I’m reminded after a day of taking a ton of “me” time, just why it’s such a wonderful habit. As happy as I feel in this moment, I get to experience that burst of happy each and every day when I sit down to create something. And though I often struggle to take enough time to relax, I guess I now understand that neighborhood tabby just a bit more now. Sometimes, there’s really nothing better than spending the day like a cat in the grass.

