A Delightful Beginning

For our prompt of “Mug” today, I made a sketch of a little cat with a mug of coffee, mugging for the camera. Actually, this is pretty much how I look each morning when I finally get my cup of coffee to start the day. Prior to this moment, I’m far less recognizable and peering at everything around me with my eyes barely open while still trying to make sense of things. I’m not particularly what one would call a morning person. I always assume those folk are bounding out of bed, full of energy and glee the moment their feet hit the floor. My own ritual is one that takes considerably more time. And, it requires a bit of coffee to get things going properly. The ridiculous part of not being a morning person, is that I’m not really a night owl either. It’s rare that I’m even up past midnight. Many mornings, though, I wake up still clinging to dreams that I enjoyed overnight and don’t quite want to leave. There’s something so intriguing and wonderful about a world of imagination that it can often make the real world seem a bit less impressive.



This past weekend, Philippe and I took our little pup Elliott on his first overnight trip. We visited friends at their vacation home just outside of the city. While it was by no means a full vacation, it still felt good to get away for a little while. The road to get there is actually the same path we would take to the airport, yet, instead of battling surly crowds and dealing with luggage, we got to drive right past all of that. Just 15 minutes later, we found ourselves in a delightfully charming small town called Weston, nestled in beautiful tree-covered hills and featuring one long block of clustered antique buildings framing each side of Main Street. It’s that sort of idyllic setting that one might see in a Hallmark movie. While Philippe and I became enamored with all of that, Elliott was just thrilled to have a fenced yard to run in and a new friend in the form of a Black Goldendoodle named Chief. This was their first time meeting so we weren’t sure how things would go, but by the end of the short trip they were already best friends.

After we arrived in the late morning, we headed to a local winery for a tasting and were impressed by the quality. So much so that we got a bottle to enjoy along with a basket of meat, bread and cheese for our lunch. Having a glass of wine before evening is one of those super rare “naughty treats” that only happens when we’re on vacation. After a fabulous day and evening with friends, we had a wonderful night’s sleep, but were awoken early the next morning by Elliott who apparently had no concept of “vacation time” and wanted his breakfast. It was then we realized that we were also up an hour before the coffee shop opened. We waited patiently, but I was still the first one inside when they flipped the Open sign, beating out the only others up that early, a long line of retired gentlemen that quickly formed behind me. As I was drinking my cherished cup of coffee, I realized I’d been totally unplugged for 24 hours, completely lost in this little storybook world. And though I would have to bid it all farewell soon and return to the hustle and bustle of my regular life, in that moment, I hoped that I would be able to bring that feeling home like a souvenir. Yet, I also knew that we would be returning very soon, so next, a feeling of pure happiness washed over me. This truly wasn’t the end of the story, it was simply a delightful beginning.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

