For Day 16 of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Vision,” I immediately thought of owls because they seem wise and have gigantic eyes. Then I remembered that I’d created an owl character awhile back and so I thought this was the perfect opportunity to bring that owl back for another post. I often lay awake for quite some time before I go to sleep. There are so many ideas and concepts spinning in my mind that I tend to chase them all around for awhile. It’s actually a wonderful moment, where I’m not really worrying over projects, but dreaming past them. I’m thinking of something wonderful that could happen in the future and then conjuring up ways that I might get there. Many of my visions come true, but rarely in the exact way that I had planned in those twilight hours before drifting off to sleep. I’m not an oracle so I’m not able to predict the future, but I can affect the future by having a positive outlook. Also, it helps that my inner child demands that we see even the wildest ideas through to completion. He’s crazy that one, but I couldn’t be creative without him.

This week zoomed by in a flurry of activity and we’ve already passed the half way point of World Watercolor Month! It’s been so fun to return to daily posts, and I hope you’re not getting bored with my incessant rambles just yet. I never really know what I’m going to chat about as not a lot of things change significantly in 24 hours, so there’s little to report. Instead, it’s more of a feeling or mood that strikes me, and today I’m thinking about the future. Lately, I’ve been staying up a bit later than I should to enjoy thinking through ideas. I tend to come up with better ideas when I’m just relaxing or even when I’m sleeping. I’ve often woken up to an entire idea that manifested itself overnight. It’s not perfect, but it’s the core of something wonderful. And yes, I credit everything to how I listen to my inner child. My adult brain would never let me get away with even half of the things I’ve done. The adult would tell me to get some sleep and focus on what’s possible. But that’s no fun! Fun is turning the most impossible ideas into reality.

So, I’m thrilled and excited for the months ahead, but I’m also super thrilled that it’s Friday and therefore pizza night! Since I’ve been eating much lighter and super healthy, pizza night has become even more exciting. It’s a “cheat night” which, of course, sends my inner child into fits of naughty giggles. While it’s fun to play by the rules through much of life there are times when rules are meant to be broken. Best of all, tonight really marks the beginning of the weekend and a time to chill and relax with my little family. For anyone just showing up, that’s my husband Philippe and our persnickety little basenji dog named Phineas. Though I have a world of projects that I want to pursue, spending quality time with family is the most important thing of all in life. So, all of those crazy ideas get paused for awhile and I focus on the little things that make my life so beautiful. There will always be time to return to those swirling ideas as the evening ends, and I once again enjoy a dream before sleeping.

