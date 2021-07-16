A Dream Before Sleeping

Cute Owl In Bed With Teddy Bear Watercolor Illustration Painting

For Day 16 of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Vision,” I immediately thought of owls because they seem wise and have gigantic eyes. Then I remembered that I’d created an owl character awhile back and so I thought this was the perfect opportunity to bring that owl back for another post. I often lay awake for quite some time before I go to sleep. There are so many ideas and concepts spinning in my mind that I tend to chase them all around for awhile. It’s actually a wonderful moment, where I’m not really worrying over projects, but dreaming past them. I’m thinking of something wonderful that could happen in the future and then conjuring up ways that I might get there. Many of my visions come true, but rarely in the exact way that I had planned in those twilight hours before drifting off to sleep. I’m not an oracle so I’m not able to predict the future, but I can affect the future by having a positive outlook. Also, it helps that my inner child demands that we see even the wildest ideas through to completion. He’s crazy that one, but I couldn’t be creative without him.

This week zoomed by in a flurry of activity and we’ve already passed the half way point of World Watercolor Month! It’s been so fun to return to daily posts, and I hope you’re not getting bored with my incessant rambles just yet. I never really know what I’m going to chat about as not a lot of things change significantly in 24 hours, so there’s little to report. Instead, it’s more of a feeling or mood that strikes me, and today I’m thinking about the future. Lately, I’ve been staying up a bit later than I should to enjoy thinking through ideas. I tend to come up with better ideas when I’m just relaxing or even when I’m sleeping. I’ve often woken up to an entire idea that manifested itself overnight. It’s not perfect, but it’s the core of something wonderful. And yes, I credit everything to how I listen to my inner child. My adult brain would never let me get away with even half of the things I’ve done. The adult would tell me to get some sleep and focus on what’s possible. But that’s no fun! Fun is turning the most impossible ideas into reality.

So, I’m thrilled and excited for the months ahead, but I’m also super thrilled that it’s Friday and therefore pizza night! Since I’ve been eating much lighter and super healthy, pizza night has become even more exciting. It’s a “cheat night” which, of course, sends my inner child into fits of naughty giggles. While it’s fun to play by the rules through much of life there are times when rules are meant to be broken. Best of all, tonight really marks the beginning of the weekend and a time to chill and relax with my little family. For anyone just showing up, that’s my husband Philippe and our persnickety little basenji dog named Phineas. Though I have a world of projects that I want to pursue, spending quality time with family is the most important thing of all in life. So, all of those crazy ideas get paused for awhile and I focus on the little things that make my life so beautiful. There will always be time to return to those swirling ideas as the evening ends, and I once again enjoy a dream before sleeping.

Da Vinci Paint Co.:  Hansa Yellow Medium, Benzimida Orange, Opus (Vivid Pink), Quinacridone Red, Terra Cotta, Phthalo Blue, Cobalt Turquoise, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash?  Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
 Cute Owl In Bed With Teddy Bear Watercolor Illustration Painting Sketchbook Detail

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world!

3 Comments
  1. Laura H 1 hour ago

    What an adorable owl! And no Charlie, we could never get bored reading your posts.

    Reply
  2. Mary Roff 30 mins ago

    Never, ever get bored with reading your posts…they always leave me with a sense of optimism. Darn cute owl, Charlie.

    Reply
  3. writerleenda 5 mins ago

    How could anyone get bored with our Charlie??!!!! Yeesh what a concept. Are you and your inner kid going to hang around after July I hope?? Love your owl! Listen closely — you might hear a little story!

    Reply

