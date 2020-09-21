For our prompt of “Grapes” today, I did a quick little doodle of a little peach-faced lovebird admiring some. I’ve actually not eaten grapes very recently so I just sort of made up what I remember them looking like. Indeed, my life isn’t entirely grape-free as I do enjoy a glass of wine. But, Philippe and I never usually add fresh grapes to our grocery order and now I’m kind of craving them like this little bird. Yet, if I’m being truly honest, I’m also craving some of those yummy, and just a touch decadent, comfort foods that always arrive in autumn. Though, after sitting in place more than usual, I could probably stand to simply eat a few grapes and be done with it for awhile. Nope. Who am I kidding? I’m totally going to indulge in all of that wonderful comfort food. Perhaps not in large quantities, of course, but just a little bit of something wonderful is enough to add few smiles to the day.



Today was a super busy day and so I was feeling a touch exhausted by the end of it. Nothing of particular note to report here, but let’s just say it was definitely a Monday. One of those days where the pace feels a bit frantic with deadlines and I almost find it hard to catch my breath before the next email arrives. I was able to get most of it completed and only one thing is left and that I can do in the morning anyway. Sometimes, I just like to challenge myself a bit too much. I make this plan in my head of what I’d like to accomplish that day and then it’s off to races. About midway through the race I realize I’m not actually a superhero, nor do I play on on TV. I’m just a normal guy in the end who bit off a little more than he could chew that day. But tomorrow? Yeah, I’ll totally try to win that same race again anyway.

But for now, I’m going to go ahead and put up my racing shoes for the day and get some relaxation in. My dog Phineas has suddenly become insistent about something. It’s well beyond begging as it involves a lot of very pronounced paw on my leg followed by super angry sniffs. If one were to see this who didn’t live in our household they would likely thing the house is on fire. Thankfully, that’s not the case. Instead, he’s just decided that his next treat is taking entirely too long and if I don’t deliver it immediately his going to leave a poor Yelp review of my restaurant. I’m not entirely sure how I went from being an actual pet owner and to become “the help” to a surly basenji, but it appears this is not my lot in life. But, I’ll admit, it was fun to sneak away from those challenging duties to enjoy a moment to sketch a few grapes.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in