Welcome to the start of a brand new month and our November Doodlewash art challenge! This month we have optional prompts provided by Gary Middleton and the first one up is “Elephant.” I’ve sketched many elephants over the past few years, so I wanted to try something a little bit different. How I ended up with a baby elephant enjoying a bath along with a self-created shower along with his little rubber duck friend is anyone’s guess really. I’m quite sure that I initially started by simply sketching a little elephant spraying water on its head, but then my mind wandered a bit and, before I knew it, this happened instead. I’m rather enjoying just letting my mind wander and letting my inner child imagine things my adult brain might not consider. So, I’m excited for the month ahead and, as ever, I have no clue what will appear in the pages of my sketchbook. And, that means that it’s going to be lots of fun!



Today was a lovely day and it felt nice to have a little extra hour to enjoy with the time change. Our dog Phineas doesn’t know how to read clocks, however, and he’s quite miffed that his dinner seems to be delayed. He’s currently glaring at me while I type this as if to make his point more clearly. Actually, it always takes me a day or two to acclimate to the change as well, so I’m rather hungry for dinner already too. I’ve no idea what Philippe has planned, but I’m hoping for another yummy soup of some kind. I’ve truly no idea how another month has already begun. It seems like time is speeding by a bit too quickly. These are days of the year that I want to go a bit more slowly so I can enjoy each and every little moment. Soon it will be Thanksgiving and already time for Christmas. After that, it’s just really cold for a couple of months with no holidays at all, so I’m in no hurry to get to that point.

Yet, even though I sketch each and every day, a new month always feels like a new start. It’s been my secret to how I’ve kept this daily habit going for over five years now. I just take everything one little month at a time. I’ve still dreams of creating a storybook one day, but I’ve not found any extra time yet to work on that yet. So, I’m just building my collection of characters and illustrations as a I go. One day, it will all come together into something. Until then, I’ll simply turn to clean new page in my sketchbook each day. And then let my mind take me wherever it feels like it wants to go in that moment. I hope while doing so, I manage to my inner child giggle with glee, and perhaps even yours as well. What I do know is that each day is another opportunity to try new things, and each blank page is a fresh beginning.

