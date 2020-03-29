For our prompt of “Piglet” today, I did a very quick doodle of a little baby pig enjoying a lovely spring day. I love watching little baby pigs as they always seem to be smiling as if every little thing is making them happy. That’s actually a rather inspiring way to live! Today, Philippe and I managed to get outside for a moment before returning to our new life of hiding at home. The sky was a sea of blue and though it was really windy, it was generally just a perfectly beautiful day. I adore days like this. They are those first few perfect days of spring that happen where I live. The time just before all of the rainy days and thunderstorms. This very moment is one of the most perfect moments of the year. And like a little piglet, I’m just completely thrilled and happy to enjoy all of the wonders it has to offer!

Today, I spent a good amount of time playing video games and relaxing. This included a lot of time away from the Internet, which was a lovely break indeed. And made me even more excited to simply hop on to see what lovely things that others had painted. I try to limit the amount of news I read these days and just listen for the local latest of what to do next, while staying safely at home. It’s a much happier way to live indeed. Nothing at all is going to ruin my enjoyment of spring. Philippe and are both playing a little game where you can build your own cute little village. And best of all, we can visit each other’s islands as well. It’s ridiculously silly and incurably adorable, so we’re having an absolute blast playing it! He’s currently upstairs designing custom outfits for his characters, so I can’t wait to see what new things he’s created.

Basically, not much has truly changed in our lives because we’ve not stopped having fun and enjoying each little moment. In fact, we’ve doubled down on fun to combat the current times and it’s working perfectly. What I’ve noticed is that each of our moods are quite sunny and positive. Sure, that’s pretty much how we are all of the time, but it’s even more so these days. It strikes me that positive emotions are several times more powerful than any negative emotion could ever be. There’s something magical about happiness and hope and the incomparable power it brings with it. Though, I have to admit that with all of the extra giddy childlike spirit of late, I’m having a bit of trouble focusing. A small price to pay, of course, for this much happy. With a smile in my heart, I’m actually looking forward to each fresh new day!

Check Out My NEW Sketching Stuff Activity Book – FOOD!

Published in