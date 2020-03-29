For our prompt of “Piglet” today, I did a very quick doodle of a little baby pig enjoying a lovely spring day. I love watching little baby pigs as they always seem to be smiling as if every little thing is making them happy. That’s actually a rather inspiring way to live! Today, Philippe and I managed to get outside for a moment before returning to our new life of hiding at home. The sky was a sea of blue and though it was really windy, it was generally just a perfectly beautiful day. I adore days like this. They are those first few perfect days of spring that happen where I live. The time just before all of the rainy days and thunderstorms. This very moment is one of the most perfect moments of the year. And like a little piglet, I’m just completely thrilled and happy to enjoy all of the wonders it has to offer!
Today, I spent a good amount of time playing video games and relaxing. This included a lot of time away from the Internet, which was a lovely break indeed. And made me even more excited to simply hop on to see what lovely things that others had painted. I try to limit the amount of news I read these days and just listen for the local latest of what to do next, while staying safely at home. It’s a much happier way to live indeed. Nothing at all is going to ruin my enjoyment of spring. Philippe and are both playing a little game where you can build your own cute little village. And best of all, we can visit each other’s islands as well. It’s ridiculously silly and incurably adorable, so we’re having an absolute blast playing it! He’s currently upstairs designing custom outfits for his characters, so I can’t wait to see what new things he’s created.
Basically, not much has truly changed in our lives because we’ve not stopped having fun and enjoying each little moment. In fact, we’ve doubled down on fun to combat the current times and it’s working perfectly. What I’ve noticed is that each of our moods are quite sunny and positive. Sure, that’s pretty much how we are all of the time, but it’s even more so these days. It strikes me that positive emotions are several times more powerful than any negative emotion could ever be. There’s something magical about happiness and hope and the incomparable power it brings with it. Though, I have to admit that with all of the extra giddy childlike spirit of late, I’m having a bit of trouble focusing. A small price to pay, of course, for this much happy. With a smile in my heart, I’m actually looking forward to each fresh new day!

About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Leaf Green, Quinacridone Red, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen (Broad Nib) with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
I lOVE pigs. They are very smart. The only reason they roll in mud is because they don’t have air-conditioning. The only reason they eat garbage is because they aren’t allowed in grocery stores. AND They are one of the few animals who will voluntarily drink alcohol. Don’t eat them it’s not nice.
Perky pig, too cute!
Adorable piglet, Charlie!! Yay to Spring days!!
Very cute and beautiful
So cute Charlie!!!! Here is to making lovely memories and doing those things we usually might not have time for. 🙂
What a happy piglet enjoying the day Charlie! So glad to hear that you both are staying positive. We are trying to do the same here!
made me think of Wilbur. Thanks
Love the look on the piglet’s face! Yay to all the hope, positivity, and happy days of Spring!
Pink piglets always make me smile! I have a small stuffed one sitting right here on my desk. He’s my comfort animal.
My mood has been sunny as well – especially since my copy of Sketching Stuff: Food was sitting on the doorstep this morning. The only trouble is that I want to video a walk-through before I start marking up the book! It has not been bright and sunshiny here today – I’m hoping for better weather to get a better video.
When we first moved to the farmette I grew up on, the idea was to raise 40lb feeder pigs for market. Dad bought red Duroc hogs and we started having baby pigs being born. Unfortunately the market for pigs went away. So we weren’t in that business for long. But the piglets sure we’re cute. A squeally. I never wanted to hold one because they were so loud.
At first glance my mind went right to the book “Charlotte’s Web” because this adorable Doodlewash sure does look like Wilbur the pig. Undoubtedly, Wilbur is looking up at the unseen Charlotte. I can tell by the smile on his face. And this put a smile on my face too as I recall the happy memories of reading the book to Benjamin and his Mommy long before him. Being in different states and the need to remain in our separate homes, I am limited to FaceTime connections. Thank goodness for technology to keep us together though we are apart. Your cheerfulness is contagious and hopefully all will catch it! A smile on your face with that smile in your heart will spread joy in all directions. Thank-you!
Cute piglet Charlie. And Happy Spring! Keep smiling and spreading the light!
Cute. Hoorah for spring days. We’ve put our clocks forward this morning so we get nice light evenings.
Indeed a cute little piglet..we recently saw a movie on the TV – Charlotte’s web – about a piglet and a spider..
Well, now I want to sketch a cute little piglet. So sweet! When I saw the prompt “piglet”, my mind of course went to “Piglet”, which sent me to my favoritet childhood story. I think I’ll watch some Winnie the Pooh videos today. Thank you 😉
Hurray for positivity!