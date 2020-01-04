When I think of “Grapefruit,” our prompt for the day, I always think back to when I was a kid. My mother always had at least half of a grapefruit in the refrigerator. I didn’t really enjoy it as much until I was a bit older. For me back then, the morning simply had to begin with a bowl of cereal, or if I was very lucky on Saturday mornings, a plate of French toast. Looking back, my mom had a much healthier approach and these days I start the morning with a smoothie of some kind. Philippe actually makes them and I know there are berries in the mix, but the rest is always a bit of a blended mystery. They’re quite delicious, though, and I’m certain that whatever is in them is much healthier than the cereal of my youth. We don’t actually buy any grapefruit, and I’ve no idea why. I don’t think either of us are particularly opposed to the idea, it’s simply not a fruit that we seem to prefer. Pictured here is a special pointy spoon for digging out the pulp that I’ve never owned, but seems intriguing and efficient so I tossed one in the sketch. It strikes me that if I had a tool like this, eating grapefruit would be much more fun.

By the time I was in high school, I did really enjoy eating grapefruit. This was done with a normal spoon and I actually wasn’t very good at doing the digging. I would inadvertently squirt it across the table or into my face, which was not particularly civilized. I’d watch my mom eat them like a professional and try to mimic her movements, but I just lacked all of her finesse. My sketch of the fruit is equally giddy, rushed and impulsive, like most of my doodles. So, it’s quite fitting for how I indulged in this particular treat. After breakfast this morning, Philippe and I took down all of the holiday decorations. I was admittedly dreading it, but we were impressively efficient and seemed to have it all down to a science. Our live tree that had gifted us with its beauty for the past month was placed into a bag and then carted off to the recycling lot. Philippe pulled it out of the back of the car ahead dumped it on the pile. As I was driving away, it was a bit sad to see it sitting there, but I know it will serve a new purpose in the future. Our living room looks a bit plain without all of the festive bits, but there’s also a comfort in having everything back in its usual place.

After all the cleaning up, I get a little excited and think I’ll try cleaning more things, like getting rid of things in a closet or organizing the garage. This wears off quickly, however, and I end up getting distracted with something else almost immediately. Sometimes, I actually think I had a longer attention span when I was a child. Certain projects will command my attention for longer periods, or create a bit of an obsession for a time, of course. This website was one of those, which is why it’s packed with some many different features! I’m excited to find a new project this year that will send me into that same compulsive state. Not sure if Philippe is quite as excited as I tend to jump into big projects with very little planning and go a bit nuts trying to actually DO them. But, I’m perfectly happy flitting from one thing to the next. Life is never dull that way. And the best part is that each day when I wake up, even if there’s no grapefruit, I’ll always know that, at the very least, I’m going to enjoy a fresh start.

