A Goodnight Kiss

Baby Giraffe And Mother Bedtime Sleeping Watercolor Illustration Painting

For Day 10 of World Watercolor Month, our optional prompt of “Hushed” could really be a million things. I wasn’t quite sure what to sketch at first. Then, what came to mind was that moment when a parent finally gets their little kid to fall asleep. Indeed, a last kiss from someone you love before drifting off to dreamland is a wonderful thing indeed. When I was a kid, I would often have trouble getting to sleep as I was always excited about something that I discovered that day. I wanted to keep thinking about it and exploring whatever it was and it was tough to shut my mind off for the night. Today, as ever, not much has changed and I still end up lying awake in bed while various thoughts and ideas bounce around in my mind. I still get so excited when thinking about ideas and new discoveries. Thankfully, I do end up drifting off to sleep eventually, but not before dreaming while wide awake about a life filled with infinite possibilities.

This afternoon I was working on a new project and got super excited as I figured out new things to try. The time sped by and before I knew it the day had nearly come to a close and I hadn’t made a sketch or a post yet. Besides being productive and actually getting things done, including all of the laundry, which was quite unusual for me, I still managed to get distracted. Laundry is something that still happens at the very last possible moment out of sheer necessity. Philippe pulled up the live action Aladdin movie on our new large television to test the picture and before we knew it, we had watched the entire thing… again. For a moment, I felt like I’d wasted time. After all, I was supposed to be doing something else. But then I had to remind myself that taking time to just relax and enjoy something is also productive. Sometimes, like when it comes to a creative project or making art, it’s the best thing one can do!

So, although I’m typing like a madman now trying to complete this post, I’m in a wonderful mood. I feel like I’ve recharged and I’m more excited than ever to tackle those projects again. And, going into my lovely zone for a quick little watercolor sketch was the icing on a sweet and delicious cake. Now, I’m super excited to enjoy a lovely evening with Philippe. And yes, our dog Phineas, but he’s just snoring on the floor behind me waiting until we have our first little snack of the evening. Then he’ll burst to life suddenly and start demanding to be included. Though days seem far too short, especially when they’re of the weekend variety, I’m happy that I made the most of this one. There’s always tomorrow to start again with a fresh perspective. And then there’s tonight when in the final hours of a blissful day, everything ends just as it should, with a goodnight kiss.

Da Vinci Paint Co.:  Gold Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Quinacridone Red, Leaf Green, Phthalo Blue, Cobalt Turquoise, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash?  Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world!

6 Comments
  Sharon Bonin-Pratt

    A charming watercolor.

    Reply
  Mary Roff

    Wonderful idea for the prompt, Charlie!! It’s amazing how even just a little bit of time for R& R can recharge the creative batteries!!!

    Reply
  writerleenda

    Charlie I can just see you getting out of bed at 1 AM and Philippe demanding to know what is wrong with you painting at this hour and get back into bed. Hahahahah you’ll get Phineas all confused too.

    Reply
  Sandra Strait

    I know that restless idea syndrome well. At least it’s better than when it’s a song that gets stuck in your head and plays all night long.

    Reply
  Marisela Delgado

    Such a sweet painting, Charlie. I LOVE giraffes! Yup, sometimes you need to kick back and enjoy the moment. Have a beautiful weekend, my friend.

    Reply
  Gary Middleton

    That’s really beautiful, Charlie. I’m going to show my wife, she’ll love it.

    Reply

