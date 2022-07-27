For Day 27 of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Group,” I sketched a little trio of painted buntings. I’ve always loved sketching birds, so this seemed like to perfect opportunity to do so again. I often see large groups of birds flying through the neighborhood where we live. If it’s close to sunset, I have to squint to verify they are indeed birds and not a cluster of bats, which are equally intriguing. I’m not even remotely a true birdwatcher, though I have learned to spots various kinds over the years. I like to listen for the bird calls and see if I can guess what type of bird might be in that next tree. I’m generally always wrong, of course, as one needs to actually study bird calls in order to make an educated guess. For me, like most things, it’s just a fun game to play. What I also find interesting is that when it comes to a group of birds, there’s not a single way to describe them. Each type of bird group seems to have its own folksy name from a gaggle of geese to a parliament of magpies.



It’s nice to be part of a group and feel a shared identity. When I was a kid, I was a member of various clubs. Some of them where through school, but some were just groups of kids deciding they were, in fact, a group worthy of naming. By the time I was in high school, I was in so many different groups that I could barely keep track of them all. I think it was because I was generally interested in everything. Nearly every topic was appealing to me so whether it was a foreign language club, math club, or art club, I was a member of the group. This is what lead me to start Doodlewash and World Watercolor Group, and indeed, found this very month. My hope was to bring everyone who loves watercolor together in a fun celebration of the medium. I still adore watercolor with that same sense of excitement that I had when I very first picked up a paint brush and started coloring!

Much has changed and algorithms make it tougher to come together or even find each other online these days, but the spirit is still very much the same. And, I can’t believe that Doodlewash is now over seven years old! That sounds like a kid in regular years, but in Internet years that’s a pretty significant achievement. I’ve been so happy to have met so many wonderful friends through this journey and it’s fun to have a little place to come together and share our thoughts and what we make. I’ve got more dreams of things I’d like to do in the future to help artists come together, but for now, I’m just happy that we’ve managed to keep this thing going for all these years. A big hug to everyone who’s been a part of this experience. It’s wonderful to know that we share so much in common as we color the world together in our own unique fashion, like a group of birds.

