For our prompt of “Chameleon” today, I have to admit that the first thing that popped into my head was the 80’s Culture Club song “Karma Chameleon.” It’s one of those songs that’s incessantly catchy and nearly impossible to shake once it gets stuck there. And the song took me back to the days just before high school when I was sort of freaked out and scared to go. I was, and still am actually, a touch shy. So it kind of stressed me out. Thankfully, there were my fellow geeky friends who I knew would be in the same classes that I was taking. But, I didn’t know everyone, and I wanted to be able to simply blend in like a chameleon. As it turns out, however, chameleons don’t really change color to match their environment. Color changes reflect their emotions. This would be more than a little embarrassing in high school, so it’s probably a good thing I wasn’t like a chameleon after all. The thought of wandering down school hallways as a human mood ring would have really terrified me back then. Today, though, I wear my heart on my sleeve, and I actually love the thrill of new adventures.
By the time I was a senior in high school, I felt like I was truly relaxed and confident enough to be there. I was finally comfortable in my own skin. Of course, by that point it was just one little year before starting college and a totally new set of people ahead. My closest friends had either selected other colleges or completely different majors. Starting as an English major, I eventually ended up with a degree in Art and Art History. My professors wanted me to apply for a Masters of Fine Arts program and so I did, and was accepted, but I had no desire to be in school anymore. So, I got out and decided to start my life as a… well, honestly, I wasn’t entirely sure. There were so many things I was doing at the time, included professional singing and acting, so I just sort of kept doing them all. It strikes me now that I never really made a choice. I just let the DOing show me the way to the next step. And I’ve no regrets at all, because it was one heck of ride!
I still remember those first years out of college. I kept myself so busy that I was generally always in a rather good mood. But, there were many times that I was terrified. Other times when I was just flat out confused. Had I been like a chameleon, I would have been changing colors at every given turn back then. I’ve often wondered what advice I would give to myself if I were able to travel back in time. What would I tell someone starting out on a brand new life journey? The very first thing that came to mind isn’t particularly productive at all as the words that popped into my head were, “buckle up!” But, upon further reflection, I don’t think I’d tell my younger self to do anything differently. I rather like where the course of things has taken me. Yet, if I could tell him one thing, it would be more about how to feel. Of all those stirring and conflicting emotions that spin in circles when entering uncharted territory, there’s only one that truly matters. So, I guess I’d just say, “never lose sight of what you love.” Stupidly simple, really. I’m not sure he would have listened. But, life turned out just beautifully anyway. And perhaps that why, I always keep my colors bright, like a happy chameleon.
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Aureolin, Quinacridone Red, Leaf Green, Cobalt Turquoise, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). Staedtler Pigment Liners in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
This happy guy looks like he’s off on a fantastic adventure!!
I took me a bit longer to get over my shyness. I refused to go to my graduation ceremony because I couldn’t stand the idea of getting up in front of people. Same thing when it came to getting married – it was a very small wedding and only that large to keep my mother happy. By I finally decided enough was enough and I’ve stood up and given speeches to whole rooms of people and was President of local business group for a while. The shyness is still there, but sometimes you just have to tell it to shut up and go away, lol.
Aweeeeeeee so super sweet!!!! I love the smile!!! i was very shy growing up but not so much now. That does not mean i am the life of the part gal lol. I tend to be good one on one or with a small amount of people. i like cozy little connections over massive groups lol. 🙂
Same here about remembering and humming Karma Chameleon! Lol!
Awww sometimes it takes a while to become a happy chameleon! My 95 year old father-in-law is hard of hearing. I take him into town to shop and for his doctor appointments. He always wants to go eat somewhere. I used to be very self conscious and don’t like attention drawn to myself. I have been diagnosed as having social anxiety. The other day I realized that I have come a longs ways when I got to thinking how I don’t think twice about my having to raise my voice in public. I just do it without a hitch!!!! Woah crazy 😲 so I suppose time does make it better, and of course hard work. Wonderful post, Charlie. I am done now lol
I love your happy chameleon Charlie and thanks for getting that song stuck in my head.🙃 It’s funny to look back and see the paths hat we ended up taking throughout our lives. It’s also good when we make peace with it all and settle in to a good place.
Great happy hopping Chameleon!
Your chameleon looks like he’s doing some kind of Disney dance – every Disney film that features animals has some kind of whacked out dance scene with critter legs and elbows and knees flying about and their human counterparts getting into the act with even less grace. But it’s all fun, as you remember from your wild and crazy youth. Even if you really were a shy kid who blossomed vibrantly a bit late.
We’re just the opposite in our college majors. I started out as an art major and ended up an English major. My only regret about that is I would love to be better at some things that further art education could have helped a lot.
Delightful little creature! Yeah, my 20s were filled with lots of changing moods and situations, too.
Wow beautiful