For our prompt of “Chameleon” today, I have to admit that the first thing that popped into my head was the 80’s Culture Club song “Karma Chameleon.” It’s one of those songs that’s incessantly catchy and nearly impossible to shake once it gets stuck there. And the song took me back to the days just before high school when I was sort of freaked out and scared to go. I was, and still am actually, a touch shy. So it kind of stressed me out. Thankfully, there were my fellow geeky friends who I knew would be in the same classes that I was taking. But, I didn’t know everyone, and I wanted to be able to simply blend in like a chameleon. As it turns out, however, chameleons don’t really change color to match their environment. Color changes reflect their emotions. This would be more than a little embarrassing in high school, so it’s probably a good thing I wasn’t like a chameleon after all. The thought of wandering down school hallways as a human mood ring would have really terrified me back then. Today, though, I wear my heart on my sleeve, and I actually love the thrill of new adventures.

By the time I was a senior in high school, I felt like I was truly relaxed and confident enough to be there. I was finally comfortable in my own skin. Of course, by that point it was just one little year before starting college and a totally new set of people ahead. My closest friends had either selected other colleges or completely different majors. Starting as an English major, I eventually ended up with a degree in Art and Art History. My professors wanted me to apply for a Masters of Fine Arts program and so I did, and was accepted, but I had no desire to be in school anymore. So, I got out and decided to start my life as a… well, honestly, I wasn’t entirely sure. There were so many things I was doing at the time, included professional singing and acting, so I just sort of kept doing them all. It strikes me now that I never really made a choice. I just let the DOing show me the way to the next step. And I’ve no regrets at all, because it was one heck of ride!

I still remember those first years out of college. I kept myself so busy that I was generally always in a rather good mood. But, there were many times that I was terrified. Other times when I was just flat out confused. Had I been like a chameleon, I would have been changing colors at every given turn back then. I’ve often wondered what advice I would give to myself if I were able to travel back in time. What would I tell someone starting out on a brand new life journey? The very first thing that came to mind isn’t particularly productive at all as the words that popped into my head were, “buckle up!” But, upon further reflection, I don’t think I’d tell my younger self to do anything differently. I rather like where the course of things has taken me. Yet, if I could tell him one thing, it would be more about how to feel. Of all those stirring and conflicting emotions that spin in circles when entering uncharted territory, there’s only one that truly matters. So, I guess I’d just say, “never lose sight of what you love.” Stupidly simple, really. I’m not sure he would have listened. But, life turned out just beautifully anyway. And perhaps that why, I always keep my colors bright, like a happy chameleon.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in