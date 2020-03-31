It’s the last day of the month and that marks the end of this month’s Doodlewash art challenge! For our final prompt of “Frogs” today, I decided to sketch a happily content one sitting on some bamboo to celebrate! I hope everyone who has joined in this month has had a wonderful time. And I DO hope you’ll join in next month for the April art challenge and keep right on sketching and painting with me! It’s a very strange time we’re all living through these days, so I can’t thank you enough for keeping me company. I know that if we all come together to draw and paint lovely things, we’re giving the world what it needs most right now. A bit of hope. And if you find yourself indoors more as does much of the world today, I can’t think of a better thing to pass the time in a happy way than to make some art. So let’s keep right on DOing it!
As for frogs, I really enjoy painting them and find them rather cute. That said, when encountering them in person they freak me out a little when they jump around. When I was a kid, I had no such fear and would hold them in my hand, which is probably not at all what they wanted, so perhaps it’s just as well that I now admire them from afar. It was a gorgeous spring day here and Philippe, myself, and our dog Phineas went for a long walk to enjoy it. Even walking outside these days is a bit odd as people social distance. You could see people zigzagging their way down the street, crossing back and forth to avoid others. We encountered one woman on the walk across the street and I waved and smiled. I figured that’s still something we can all do from a safe distance these days. She suddenly smiled and waved back and then pointed to Phineas and said, “the pets are loving this incarceration.” Indeed, Phineas has been on more walks than he would have normally, and doesn’t seem to mind it one bit.
And though the times are certainly tougher these days, there’s still lots of wonderful things happening in the world. Philippe and I often stay home so much of our routine is the same. Though we have been watching more movies lately. We both have a terribly short attention span so watching an entire movie was not something we did very often. But these days, we’ve at least had one going in the background while we do other things and, if it’s a good one, it still manages to catch our full attention. So, even during these bizarre times, there’s still lots of fun things to do and enjoy. That said, I still wish my entire birthday month in April wasn’t going to be spent in quarantine, but it will certainly be a birthday to remember! And, like everything in life. Nothing lasts forever. One day, this will all be over as well, and we’ll return to that wonderful promise of a happy ending.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Leaf Green, Terra Cotta and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen (Broad Nib) with sepia ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Thanks for a fun Doodlewash month , Charlie!! The Doodlewash community is,a bright spot in these strange and stressful times. So nice to see and connect with so many friends here every day!
Great frog Charlie! This has been a bright spot in my daily routine but who knew how much we would need this bright space for us to gather each day. Let’s hope that April will close on a less stressful note than March is closing on. Positive thoughts and stay safe and well and we will all sketch our way through April!😉
I’ll trade you some hail and rain for your sunshine! I keep thinking I’ll take a walk and then I look at the puddles and precipitation and go back into the house.
Yes, we are also watching some interesting Hollywood movies on the telly.
I can’t wait for my frogs and toads to return. The singing will begin soon in my little pond out back. Toad song is the true beginning of spring at my house.
Thanks Charlie for a lovely image and a lovely ending to a great month in a crazy time…Yes one day this will all be over and we will be able to celebrate!! But for now stay safe and healthy…and thank goodness we can all still do art..And I will be joining you and everyone here(who are all super encouraging and inspiring like yourself) next month with the challenges!!!
Great frog doodle. We have Frogs in our garden pond. It’s a wildlife pond, so no fish. If you sit for a few minutes it’s amazing what you can spot in there. When I’m cycling to and from work, it’s like being out early on a Sunday morning, the traffic is so light.
Great doodle this morning was the sun shining it felt like spring a wonderful day to begin .Have a nice day!!
Sweet little guy. You just reminded me, I haven’t heard the frogs croaking yet this year. A sign that we are still having chillier days and nights mixed in with Spring ones. We had a torrential downpour of hail yesterday afternoon. The day was filled with a wonderful mixture of rain downpours, gusts of wind and sunshine. Only thing missing going to beat myself up for not was the thundestorm they called for. I love those kind of days. It’s a new month, a birthday one for us!