It’s the last day of the month and that marks the end of this month’s Doodlewash art challenge! For our final prompt of “Frogs” today, I decided to sketch a happily content one sitting on some bamboo to celebrate! I hope everyone who has joined in this month has had a wonderful time. And I DO hope you’ll join in next month for the April art challenge and keep right on sketching and painting with me! It’s a very strange time we’re all living through these days, so I can’t thank you enough for keeping me company. I know that if we all come together to draw and paint lovely things, we’re giving the world what it needs most right now. A bit of hope. And if you find yourself indoors more as does much of the world today, I can’t think of a better thing to pass the time in a happy way than to make some art. So let’s keep right on DOing it!



As for frogs, I really enjoy painting them and find them rather cute. That said, when encountering them in person they freak me out a little when they jump around. When I was a kid, I had no such fear and would hold them in my hand, which is probably not at all what they wanted, so perhaps it’s just as well that I now admire them from afar. It was a gorgeous spring day here and Philippe, myself, and our dog Phineas went for a long walk to enjoy it. Even walking outside these days is a bit odd as people social distance. You could see people zigzagging their way down the street, crossing back and forth to avoid others. We encountered one woman on the walk across the street and I waved and smiled. I figured that’s still something we can all do from a safe distance these days. She suddenly smiled and waved back and then pointed to Phineas and said, “the pets are loving this incarceration.” Indeed, Phineas has been on more walks than he would have normally, and doesn’t seem to mind it one bit.

And though the times are certainly tougher these days, there’s still lots of wonderful things happening in the world. Philippe and I often stay home so much of our routine is the same. Though we have been watching more movies lately. We both have a terribly short attention span so watching an entire movie was not something we did very often. But these days, we’ve at least had one going in the background while we do other things and, if it’s a good one, it still manages to catch our full attention. So, even during these bizarre times, there’s still lots of fun things to do and enjoy. That said, I still wish my entire birthday month in April wasn’t going to be spent in quarantine, but it will certainly be a birthday to remember! And, like everything in life. Nothing lasts forever. One day, this will all be over as well, and we’ll return to that wonderful promise of a happy ending.

