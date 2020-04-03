For our prompt of “Waffles” today, I created a quick little doodle of a whole stack of them. Philippe and I have waffles in the morning on the weekends, or at least one of the mornings of the weekend. And though they are served with berries and a bit of syrup, there’s no whipped cream. Despite my many requests for it to be added. Also, I only get two waffles, not a full stack of four, which seems both fabulous and needlessly excessive. I guess that’s often what makes a treat so wonderful in the end. A touch of delightful decadence is always good for the soul. Even if it’s not particularly forgiving when it comes to the waist line, particularly at my age. But, having a little treat to look forward to has always made me happier in life. And indeed, today, when life is the most bizarre and challenging as it’s ever been, it’s become more important than ever!



So, as we’re about to head into another weekend, I’m rather excited. Not simply for the waffles, of course, but that’s definitely high on my list of reasons. Though we’ve nowhere we can really go these days, I’m still looking forward to a bit of relaxation and a break from the work week. Working from home has been working out just fine, but I miss my team and totally miss being able to talk instead of type all of the time. Between all of the typing and frequent hand washing, my hands are just rather exhausted. It will be nice to give them a little bit of a break. And we’re kicking off the evening with pizza so my inner child is already doing backflips in anticipation. Despite all of the gloom in the world, I’ve found it’s impossible to shake that jubilant spirit of Little Charlie. He’s still just as happy as ever to be here and I’ve never been more thankful that he still is here with me.

We’ve been watching far more television than we ever have before during this time as well. Last night we binge watched a show called Nailed It! where people try to replicate complicated desserts. We just really love the host of the show and having her voice in the background makes us smile. And the show is delightful in that nobody even comes close to recreating the works of the masters and yet they still want to be the best of the rest! I think that’s pretty much been my own goal from the start with Doodlewash and my own sketches. While I’m no master at all, I still want to achieve mastery of my own unique skills and approach. Or, better put, I just want to do the best that I possibly can that day. It might not be my best day ever, or indeed it could be one of my worst, but showing up to create is all the fun I need. And after I’ve made my little doodlewash and created this post, I’ll DO it all again tomorrow as I celebrate a happy morning.

