For our prompt of “Mushrooms” today, I ended up with this imagined little scene. I adore fly agaric mushrooms most as they remind me of the storybooks I enjoyed as a child. And now, as an adult, I find them incredibly fun to doodle! Today, the clocks changed for daylight savings time giving an extra hour to the weekend. While this initially seems like a gift, the result is a bit more like experiencing jet lag and I always find myself a bit out of sorts. So it was fun to just escape into a touch of sketching and create a place that feels a bit more timeless. And what I learned last month was that I have lots of images in my imagination and after sketching stuff each and every day for these past few years, the visual memory to actually make many different things appear on paper. As the sun sets much earlier, it makes me feel a bit whimsical. Candles will start to glow and everything will seem a touch more magical as we head into the holiday season. And though there will still be lots of things to DO each day, I know that I’ll always have my scribble, doodle, coloring to give me a little break to enjoy something I love. And, with just a bit of courage, I hope to keep illustrating what I see in my imagination. It’s fun to see what’s in my mind appear like a story in the pages of my sketchbook.

Granted, my stories bounce all over the place since they’re simply what I’m thinking about each day. Part of me wants to develop some sort of project where I’m writing a story as I go along one month. November is actually National Novel Writing Month, and for any of my readers who are taking on that challenge, I wish you all the best! For those who aren’t aware of this month, it’s a writing challenge where writers attempt to write 50,000 words of a novel in just one month. It’s described as a “wildly ambitious writing event” on the site and really couldn’t be truer. For example, my posts average only 675 words so this month I’ll likely only write a little more than 20,000 words. Even so, each year, I sort of long to attempt this challenge. Of course, since I’ve already set a writing and illustrating challenge for myself that would be perfectly crazy. But, crazier things have happened and anything is possible when you really want something. Last year during this month I managed to publish an illustrated memoir of some of my favorite stories. I learned that simply DOing things, even without a specific goal, can still produce some wonderful results!

All of that said, there are many days where I wish I could focus more and set about on a more consistent path. When I see that in others, it’s so impressive. Perhaps it’s my inner child again, but I can’t seem to find one path that calls to me in lieu of all of the other paths. If I choose one direction, I’m giving up something else. So, I’ve done the inexplicable. I simply failed to choose. I continue bouncing around and trying things with reckless abandon and infinite joy. Any books that appear are more like a ricochet of everything I’m currently doing in the moment. Though this seems perfectly disorganized and far too random, what I personally love is that everything I make always comes from the heart. It’s not part of some master plan as I don’t have one. And, each time I think I should try to create one, I look back on what I’ve managed to DO and remember how it was done in the first place. I simply followed my heart. There were no algorithms or other trends that I tried to figure out or decipher. Those things make me crazy. Okay, maybe just crazier. Yet, that’s the world we live in so I should be doing all of those things, right? Well no, my inner child says as he giggles. The best things in life still come from those things we can fully believe in and enjoy. And making art and writing is something I DO simply because it’s the best way I’ve found to enjoy a little escape.

