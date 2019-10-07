For our Doodlewash prompt of “Dog,” paired with the Inktober prompt of “Husky,” I opted for a little Siberian Husky puppy. I’ve never had a dog like this, but I think they’re rather adorable, especially in the puppy form. When I was a puppy, or child rather, I too was a bit husky, which was the same name given to clothing worn by the chubbier boys. What I lacked as a child in physical prowess, I feel I made up for in personality and smarts. In truth, the latter two qualities are certainly the most important and useful in life. Today, beyond walks and taking the stairs, I still spend my free time pursuing more cerebral endeavors. That’s just a nice way to say I’m nerdy. I’ve always been a nerd, and have always been very proud of that fact. While other guys boasted they could bench press their own weight, I knew I could calculate their weight into metric in my head. This seemed like a far more valuable skill. Though being able to actually lift oneself sounds cool in conversation, it’s quite physically impossible, and therefore, not particularly useful. For me, a real skill to brag about is something that actually involves another person, and includes a bit more than vanity.

This weekend we went to the wedding of one of my best friends. I was so happy for her, but equally worried about being in a crowd, which is something I don’t typically enjoy. But, I had promised myself that I would DO things out of my comfort zone this month, so I stretched out and mingled a bit. Here’s that husky pup in only ink, for reference, displaying the same look of the watercolor version and the exact way that I felt during the evening.

I had nothing to worry about, of course, because my friend is an incredibly thoughtful and creative person. Every little detail was thought through, and the evening was absolutely fantastic. As it turned out, it wasn’t a gigantic wedding, but a very carefully curated selection of people she and the groom loved most. So, even if I didn’t know everyone present, we all started with one exceptional thing in common. Though the conversations still started with questions like “How do you know, Amy?” the context we heard in our minds was more like “How do you love Amy?” We already shared a beautifully unique common bond.

So, this was indeed quite a magical weekend. Philippe is very much like me, so he approached the evening with the same amount of trepidation. And though, yes, we were still among the first to leave, he left saying, “that was so awesome!” What I loved most was that he was even more impressed by my beautiful friend. I have to admit that I was as well. She was everything I want to be when I grow up. Poised, beautiful, and caring. Even as the bride, she wasn’t the star of the show, but simply a gracious host. And, I for one had that most amazing feeling when one discovers the love they have for someone is much more than a label. Instead, it’s that uniquely precious love I will cherish until the day I die. Though, after the event, and when the photos were shared, I realized I looked a tad chubby in some of them. I just had to giggle. That’s not something that actually matters at all. What truly matters is the act of being there for the people you love. And, though some of the photos weren’t personally flattering, they were somehow comforting at the same time. It’s nice to know that I’m just that little boy enamored by the joy of life, even if in some moments, I’m still a little husky.

