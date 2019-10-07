A Little Husky

, 8
Siberian Husky Puppy Inktober Watercolor 2019

For our Doodlewash prompt of “Dog,” paired with the Inktober prompt of “Husky,” I opted for a little Siberian Husky puppy. I’ve never had a dog like this, but I think they’re rather adorable, especially in the puppy form. When I was a puppy, or child rather, I too was a bit husky, which was the same name given to clothing worn by the chubbier boys. What I lacked as a child in physical prowess, I feel I made up for in personality and smarts. In truth, the latter two qualities are certainly the most important and useful in life. Today, beyond walks and taking the stairs, I still spend my free time pursuing more cerebral endeavors. That’s just a nice way to say I’m nerdy. I’ve always been a nerd, and have always been very proud of that fact. While other guys boasted they could bench press their own weight, I knew I could calculate their weight into metric in my head. This seemed like a far more valuable skill. Though being able to actually lift oneself sounds cool in conversation, it’s quite physically impossible, and therefore, not particularly useful. For me, a real skill to brag about is something that actually involves another person, and includes a bit more than vanity.

This weekend we went to the wedding of one of my best friends. I was so happy for her, but equally worried about being in a crowd, which is something I don’t typically enjoy. But, I had promised myself that I would DO things out of my comfort zone this month, so I stretched out and mingled a bit. Here’s that husky pup in only ink, for reference, displaying the same look of the watercolor version and the exact way that I felt during the evening.

Siberian Husky Puppy Drawing Inktober 2019

I had nothing to worry about, of course, because my friend is an incredibly thoughtful and creative person. Every little detail was thought through, and the evening was absolutely fantastic. As it turned out, it wasn’t a gigantic wedding, but a very carefully curated selection of people she and the groom loved most. So, even if I didn’t know everyone present, we all started with one exceptional thing in common. Though the conversations still started with questions like “How do you know, Amy?” the context we heard in our minds was more like “How do you love Amy?” We already shared a beautifully unique common bond.

So, this was indeed quite a magical weekend. Philippe is very much like me, so he approached the evening with the same amount of trepidation. And though, yes, we were still among the first to leave, he left saying, “that was so awesome!” What I loved most was that he was even more impressed by my beautiful friend. I have to admit that I was as well. She was everything I want to be when I grow up. Poised, beautiful, and caring. Even as the bride, she wasn’t the star of the show, but simply a gracious host. And, I for one had that most amazing feeling when one discovers the love they have for someone is much more than a label. Instead, it’s that uniquely precious love I will cherish until the day I die. Though, after the event, and when the photos were shared, I realized I looked a tad chubby in some of them. I just had to giggle. That’s not something that actually matters at all. What truly matters is the act of being there for the people you love. And, though some of the photos weren’t personally flattering, they were somehow comforting at the same time. It’s nice to know that I’m just that little boy enamored by the joy of life, even if in some moments, I’m still a little husky.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My New Activity Book!

About the Doodlewash

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, and Ultramarine (Green Shade). Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen (Broad Nib) with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
 Siberian Husky Puppy Inktober Watercolor 2019 Sketchbook Detail

Charlie O'Shields

Creator of Doodlewash®, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group™, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing daily watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! If you’d like to be a guest artist on Doodlewash.com, contact me!

See author's posts

Recommended6 recommendationsPublished in By Charlie
Related Articles
8 Comments
  1. Mary Roff 6 hours ago

    What a fabulous Husky! The expression is priceless!!!

    Reply
  2. Sandra Strait 6 hours ago

    I glad you enjoyed the wedding. I try not to fret if I’m going to something like that, but it’s hard not to. If I could have all the time I spent fretting back to be used for something else, I’d be able to accomplish wonders (but would probably end up wasting most of it again, lol).

    Reply
  3. Karen Fortier 6 hours ago

    Such an adorable puppy Charlie! So glad the wedding went well. Our weekend went well too with a good mix of yard work, getting out and about and a bit of painting.

    Reply
  4. Sharon Nolfi 6 hours ago

    Oh my, those electric blue eyes – they match yours! You captured a wonderful expression in your doodlewash.

    Reply
  5. Lisa Ann Ulibarri 5 hours ago

    Aweeeeeeeee so super cute!!!! Puppies sure know how to use the “puppy dog eyes” to charm us lol! Also so happy that you both had a wonderful time at the wedding. Have a fabulous week!!! 🙂

    Reply
  6. jansiking 5 hours ago

    Oh, Charlie, what a wonderful post! We are true Siberian husky lovers, having owned 7 different ones over a period of 35 years! Your sketch looks a lot like our Elle, who also has blue eyes. I would attach a photo, but I don’t see how to do that here.

    Reply
  7. Zertab Quaderi 5 hours ago

    Love those eyes!

    Reply
  8. Lisa 35 mins ago

    What a cute pup! And I’m glad you guys had fun at the wedding. It makes all of the pre-wedding jitters seem silly. But I get it. I do that too. I worry things to death that turn out to be fine and fun. I think that’s built into certain personalities.

    Reply

Leave Me A Comment!

NOTE: Doodlewash login has changed. You can still log in with Facebook, but if you used a different social media platform, then just use the SAME email that you use on that platform as your Username, and click the “Lost your password” link to reset it, if needed, and log in with those credentials!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Everywhere You Post Watercolor!

#WorldWatercolorGroup Logo
Sketching Stuff Activity Book Nature Promo Square3
Doodlewash Club Logo

Never Miss A Moment Of The Adventure! Enter your email address to get notifications of new blog posts by email.

Join 48,017 other subscribers

Sketching Stuff Podcast

Sketching Stuff Podcast Promo Image

Upcoming Events

Mon 07

OCTOBER ART CHALLENGE 2019: Autumn Joy!

October 1 - October 31
Jul 01

World Watercolor Month

July 1, 2020 - July 31, 2020

View More…

☆ SUBMIT AN EVENT!

CATEGORIES

ARCHIVES

Freshly Curious - Over 700 Free Reference Photos for Artists - Courtesy of Doodlewash.com

©2015-2018 Doodlewash®  Privacy Policy | Terms Of Use | Disclosure  Powered By Wordpress.com

CONTACT US

Want to say hi and connect? Do you make lovely things with watercolor and want to be featured in the next Guest Artist post?! Great! Not sure, just feel the need to say something? Awesome! Just fill out the form below!

Sending
 
 Log in with Facebook
or

Log in with your credentials

or    

Forgot your details?

 Log in with Facebook
or

Create Account

%d bloggers like this: