For Day 24 of #WorldWatercolorMonth and our prompt of “Treats,” I opted for coffee and a donut, as that’s what I wish I had sitting in front of me. Instead, this is another fantasy doodlewash, brought to life via watercolor. I made it a pink donut because that’s always been my favorite ever since I was a little kid. It’s more about the color than the flavor, because I can’t really remember if the one I had all of those years ago was meant to be cherry or something else. It was just delicious. I did actually sample a donut at work recently and it was so sweet my jaw locked. I only had that one bite and moved on. I don’t like sugar when it attempts to become an actual flavor. To me, it’s just meant to enhance flavors, but when it becomes the star of the show, I find it a bit too showy and pass on whatever the treat might be. What I really love most is the idea of getting a treat of some kind. I think it’s a very healthy thing to reward ourselves at times. As a kid, this always meant something I probably shouldn’t have much of the time, like candy, ice cream, or indeed, donuts. And, I still like to live that way as an adult, though the treats are much rarer in number, making them even more amazing!

During the summer months, Philippe makes several different salads on rotation. They are perfectly delicious, insanely healthy, and exactly what I should be eating. This last bit is what I actually have to tell myself, since I’d really love some mac & cheese instead. Dishes like that will return in the fall and I’m already impatient for them to do so. I’ve no idea why during the winter months, instead of hibernating like bears, we choose to eat like them instead. But, I adore this tradition! Lots of savory sauces and cheese! Yeah, I now realize why our summer menu is full on diet. If we ate like that all year round, we’d be as big as as bears. But, perhaps that’s why I love autumn and the holidays so much. It’s when all of my favorite foods return and it feels like the season of endless treats! Not to mention the presents as well! Oh my goodness, I have to calm down a bit as there are still way too many weeks to go before all of that returns. My inner child just danced around the room and then left me entirely while he rushed off to make this year’s Christmas list.

While he’s gone for a moment, I’ll mention that, even as adults, we should always look for ways to truly celebrate each little victory. It doesn’t have to be something sweet to eat, but DO take time to enjoy whatever it is that makes you happy. Look for any excuse you can to steal a bit of time to doing something that simply brings pleasure. For me, indeed it’s definitely showing up to sketch and paint each day, but some days, I procrastinate a bit. This is simply because I’m not quite in the mood yet or something else is striking my fancy in the moment. I don’t let it bother me. I just blame Agatha Christie for creating a puzzle so complex that I simply must stop and finish the book before I can concentrate properly. Any number of things can distract me on a given day. And, I always let them. One thing I can say for this approach is that sketching daily has never once seemed like a chore or created any bit of stress. It’s never felt like it’s some job I must accomplish. No, it’s still just that delightful moment that I love to steal each and every day, enjoying the bliss of getting a little reward.

