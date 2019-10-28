For our Doodlewash prompt of “Broomstick,” paired with the Inktober prompt of “Ride,” I ended up having a bit of fun. When I was kid in the 70’s, there was a book that came out called The Worst Witch. Though I really did enjoy it, the only thing I remembered was that the little witch was the only one at witch school that didn’t have a black cat. Instead, it was just an ordinary tabby cat who didn’t really belong there. That just made me giggle to think of a witch’s cat that was perfectly terrified to fly on a broomstick. As it turns out, I grew up to have a fear of heights myself. So this cat and I have much in common. Fear is an interesting thing indeed, and what we’re afraid of seems to change throughout our lives. As kids, we might fear a monster under the bed, but as adults we know they don’t exist, at least not under the bed anyway. As a kid, I loved to draw anything that came to mind. I never once stopped to wonder if I could DO it. As an adult, I just skipped trying the things that I feared most. During this Halloween month, I’ve faced down every one of those fears and tried things I’ve never done before. I hope, if you have been watching this month, you’ve enjoyed the ride.

Today’s doodle was made after studying a bunch of scared tabby cats online and then creating something from my imagination. The very idea of trying to create a scene or characters that were only in my head had been perfectly terrifying to me before this month. Now, while I certainly need lots more practice, I have no fear at all of at least trying to doodle anything that comes to mind.

That’s the thing about fear, when it comes to art. It’s perfectly easy to overcome. The cure, as ever, is to simply DO it! Whatever you are terrified of most, that’s exactly the thing you should try next. Though, I’ve always been a cheerleader of this approach, I have to admit that I hadn’t fully embraced the concept. After this month, I can happily conclude that it truly works!

I have to write this very quickly as tonight is a rather big night. A few months back, I bought Philippe tickets to Celine Dion, and the night has finally arrived! So, we’ve got to have a quick bite to eat and then we’re off to the concert. It’s also just a big night in general because we haven’t been to a large concert like this one in a couple of years. And for the past few days, Philippe has been singing Celine Dion songs while he’s been cooking. I’ve made requests for him to sing my favorites, which are all of the French ones. The English songs have truly silly lyrics, but that doesn’t stop them from being insanely catchy. In truth, I’d always find myself humming along with him. As many of you know, I’m not a fan of large gatherings of people, so this is another move outside of my comfort zone. But as I continue to push myself to try new things, I keep finding that my comfort zone has expanded to something quite large and comfortable. That’s the beautiful thing about trying, each time I DO it, I realize how perfectly silly I was to have been a little scaredy-cat.

