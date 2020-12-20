For our prompt of “Hearth” today, I ended up with a little mouse enjoying a bit of time in front of a fireplace. Though I do have a fireplace that is often burning bright in the colder months, this time of year gives me more moments to simply sit and truly enjoy it. My dog Phineas is a huge fan of the fireplace once winter arrives and the days get super cold. You’ll often find him sitting in front of it as the couch simply isn’t close enough to the warmth. The days here haven’t been super cold yet, but we still always have a fire going on Christmas Eve. It reminds me of when I was a kid, sitting in front of a crackling fire and mesmerized by the light. Also, of course, I was always careful to make sure we extinguished the fire in preparation for Santa’s arrival. And today, I’m just as enthralled with every spark of flickering light and just as hopeful for all of the beautiful things to come.
If you’ve been reading these posts, you know that I get super excited for the Christmas countdown. It’s the same level of excitement one would normally only see in a young child. I’ve simply never lost any of the joy that I had back then. Each time this month arrives I get just as thrilled as when I was little and that feeling just continues to grow. Seeing the sparkling lights in the evening hours just makes my heart smile. It’s like being wrapped in a blanket of happiness. I’ve spent much of the afternoon just listening to music and letting each minute pass by more slowly. I spent a few minutes cuddling with Phineas as well, since he’s been wrapped in an actual blanket and just looks really cute. Philippe has been in headphones watching a French movie, that’s apparently quite funny as I keep hearing him laughing.
It’s a beautiful day and one that I really don’t want to end. Those are the best days ever. The days that feel so perfect, not for all of the exceptional things that are happening around me, but for the beautifully mundane ones. The kind of moments that remind me just how wonderful my life is and how I wouldn’t trade any piece of it for something new. A few more little stocking stuffers arrives for Philippe today and I hadn’t even remembered purchasing them. I giggled when I saw the silly things I’d picked out. I think he’ll have a lot of fun on Christmas morning, and I’ll just enjoy watching him find those little bits of crazy that will be waiting for him. I’m always reminded that of all the little presents we exchange, my favorite gift of all is still just seeing him smile. Sometimes, life shines the brightest when there’s simply lots of love, plenty of hope, and a moment by the fire.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Aureolin, Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Phthalo Blue, Cobalt Turquoise, Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Bless you Charlie, you always know what really counts. The smile of a loved one. The dog wrapped in a blankie. A toasty fireplace. Blessings to you and yours.
Such a cozy scene Charlie! Enjoy your week!
I wish for a fireplace this time of year. We have one in the basement. One of those free standing black ones. If I went downstairs it would be lit, but since I don’t, it just sits. Years ago, when I was still walking, we had our furnace go out in the evening on a cold winter. Joe lit that stove and we tossed a mattress down in front of it and had a warm cozy night with no frozen pipes!
One cute and very content mouse, Charlie!! Seems like the older I get the more I realize what’s really important in this life and the smile of a loved one is certainly at the top of that list.
I have been enjoying your mouse drawings very much. In a few days, I will give the print I purchased from you to my daughter. It’s the mice playing on the hot cocoa cup. I’m excited to see her reaction.
We have an electric fireplace, but it just isn’t the same and we never use it. I do miss the real fireplace from my childhood home. Though I remember my father burning the Christmas tree, and getting it so high that flames would shoot from the top of the chimney. It’s a wonder he never burned the house down. One of the few things that my Mom would yell at him about. All part of the holiday traditional, lol.
So cute!
We don’t have a fireplace, but I imagine that they are fabulous.I want one in my dream home because I want to hang stockings. Besides, how else would Santa 🎅 get in? haha haha 😂 I think cuddling up with someone or a poopie-doop (doggie/a Monster nickname) would be pretty awesome! Of course, Monster didn’t like to cuddle. haha haha 😂😂 We have a standing gas heater that we use. They serve their purpose for our “cold” Winter nights. Monster’s bed was to the side aways from it, but when he got really cold, he would curl up and sleep in front of it because the floor was warm. The rest of the year, we use it like a shelf. haha haha 😂😂😂
You are such a great storyteller, Charlie. 💜 Enjoy your evening and your new magic trick!