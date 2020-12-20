For our prompt of “Hearth” today, I ended up with a little mouse enjoying a bit of time in front of a fireplace. Though I do have a fireplace that is often burning bright in the colder months, this time of year gives me more moments to simply sit and truly enjoy it. My dog Phineas is a huge fan of the fireplace once winter arrives and the days get super cold. You’ll often find him sitting in front of it as the couch simply isn’t close enough to the warmth. The days here haven’t been super cold yet, but we still always have a fire going on Christmas Eve. It reminds me of when I was a kid, sitting in front of a crackling fire and mesmerized by the light. Also, of course, I was always careful to make sure we extinguished the fire in preparation for Santa’s arrival. And today, I’m just as enthralled with every spark of flickering light and just as hopeful for all of the beautiful things to come.



If you’ve been reading these posts, you know that I get super excited for the Christmas countdown. It’s the same level of excitement one would normally only see in a young child. I’ve simply never lost any of the joy that I had back then. Each time this month arrives I get just as thrilled as when I was little and that feeling just continues to grow. Seeing the sparkling lights in the evening hours just makes my heart smile. It’s like being wrapped in a blanket of happiness. I’ve spent much of the afternoon just listening to music and letting each minute pass by more slowly. I spent a few minutes cuddling with Phineas as well, since he’s been wrapped in an actual blanket and just looks really cute. Philippe has been in headphones watching a French movie, that’s apparently quite funny as I keep hearing him laughing.

It’s a beautiful day and one that I really don’t want to end. Those are the best days ever. The days that feel so perfect, not for all of the exceptional things that are happening around me, but for the beautifully mundane ones. The kind of moments that remind me just how wonderful my life is and how I wouldn’t trade any piece of it for something new. A few more little stocking stuffers arrives for Philippe today and I hadn’t even remembered purchasing them. I giggled when I saw the silly things I’d picked out. I think he’ll have a lot of fun on Christmas morning, and I’ll just enjoy watching him find those little bits of crazy that will be waiting for him. I’m always reminded that of all the little presents we exchange, my favorite gift of all is still just seeing him smile. Sometimes, life shines the brightest when there’s simply lots of love, plenty of hope, and a moment by the fire.

