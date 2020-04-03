For our prompt of “Farm” today, I decided to make a quick little doodle of a rooster. I still remember the sound of the rooster in the mornings on my grandparent’s farm signaling a new day. I adored hearing this sound when I was a kid. It was so comforting to know that I was once again waking up to a day of fun and adventure on the farm. I usually didn’t have a plan for how I’d spend my day back then. I would just let the day lead me naturally to whatever happened next. These days, I’m just finding myself at home in the city all of the time and really wishing I were back on a farm again. It would be a lovely place to quarantine indeed. Although I know I was a kid when I was visiting a farm regularly, those open spaces seemed absolutely gigantic to me! I felt like I was looking across a field and seeing the curvature of the earth as one might when observing an ocean. It was the most magical time of my youth, and I have so many fond memories of the experience. Today, I’m revisiting those memories in my mind and it makes me feel very happy!



Last night, I ended up posting much later than usual because we had a lovely surprise FaceTime chat with our friends. We were supposed to see them this past weekend as well as again this upcoming weekend, to go see live theatre. But all theatre shows have now been cancelled due to the current pandemic. It was so great to see them again and catch up on things, even if only virtually. We’ll likely have another session soon so we can catch up on nothing much at all. Truly, not much is happening these days that’s very different. Each day is the same routine and there are no longer opportunities to get out and about and experience something different or indeed completely new. While Philippe and I do enjoy our routines, we’re realizing just how much we also enjoyed our little pleasures that mixed things up a bit. It’s a very strange moment in history indeed.

Our little trio, which also includes our dog Phineas, is doing fine. We’re determined to find fun things to DO and to spend this moment enjoying the same things we’ve always enjoyed. Those little moments. While I’ve often spoken of them, I now realize just how important they actually are. In lieu of anything new or noteworthy, I’ve been only able to experience my very simple everyday life. And it’s a rather wonderful life indeed. While I do dearly miss spending time with my friends, I’m happy enjoying time with my family. And yes, our dog Phineas thinks it’s both odd that we’re encroaching on his personal space all day now and rather wonderful that he’s getting more walks. He’s a bit on the fence really, but I think he’d say it was a pretty good outcome if he could actually talk. And though we can’t possibly predict what will happen next, I’m just content waking up each morning, even without the lovely call of a rooster, to enjoy a new day.

