A New Leaf

We’ve reached the beginning of a new month and that means the start of another Doodlewash art challenge! For our first prompt of “Snail” I did a little sketch of one finding a spring leaf, just for a little pop of extra color. Though spring officially starts later this month where I live, I was reading an article that said for meteorologists, it begins today. Since I’m so ready for winter to end, I’m going to have to side with the meteorologists on this one. Indeed, the weather is currently warmer here and feels very much like the start of a brand new season. I’m just going to go ahead and ignore the weather predictions for next week as those are filled with a grim foretelling of colder temperatures and a return of several more frozen nights. This reversal happens every year, it seems, but it doesn’t mean that I’ve ever actually gotten used to the bait and switch.



Thanks so much to everyone who commented on my last post regarding the loss of our little Phineas. I normally reply to all comments, but there were over 40 on that one so I haven’t had a chance to do so yet. That little dog was way more popular than I’ve ever been, which would actually make him quite pleased to know were he still here. Of course, he is still in our hearts, and he will guide Philippe and I on to our next new adventure as well. This will involve rescuing another little furry companion, while trying not to fill our home with every lovely little dog who needs one. That’s the thing about life. For each of us, there’s only one real ending and the rest is just a story that’s always in the process of being told. My own story has had lots of twists and turns since I started this blog back in 2015. I’m not sure where I thought I would end up with my creative journey, but I’m pleased to have captured everything along the way.

As I begin a new spring chapter, I’m still just as interested in finding out where life will lead me next. I have a big vision of what I plan to do this year and I hope to do even a small fraction of those things before the year is over. I do this each and every spring. Perhaps it’s the warmer weather or just the longer days of sunshine, but I feel energized and have just a bit more courage to try things that might seem impossible during the dark of winter. Or, maybe it’s my always pending April birthday, marking both a new year ahead and another year gone. Some days seem to move at a snail’s pace and then a whole month can fly by without me even realizing that it’s happened. This often occurs when I have a creative project going and my mind is spinning with endless options and potential. Yet, I’m always happy for the lovely lull that quiet moments are certain to bring. Sometimes I’ve found it’s good to take a little pause, just before turning over a new leaf.

