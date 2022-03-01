A New Leaf

We’ve reached the beginning of a new month and that means the start of another Doodlewash art challenge! For our first prompt of “Snail” I did a little sketch of one finding a spring leaf, just for a little pop of extra color. Though spring officially starts later this month where I live, I was reading an article that said for meteorologists, it begins today. Since I’m so ready for winter to end, I’m going to have to side with the meteorologists on this one. Indeed, the weather is currently warmer here and feels very much like the start of a brand new season. I’m just going to go ahead and ignore the weather predictions for next week as those are filled with a grim foretelling of colder temperatures and a return of several more frozen nights. This reversal happens every year, it seems, but it doesn’t mean that I’ve ever actually gotten used to the bait and switch.
Thanks so much to everyone who commented on my last post regarding the loss of our little Phineas. I normally reply to all comments, but there were over 40 on that one so I haven’t had a chance to do so yet. That little dog was way more popular than I’ve ever been, which would actually make him quite pleased to know were he still here. Of course, he is still in our hearts, and he will guide Philippe and I on to our next new adventure as well. This will involve rescuing another little furry companion, while trying not to fill our home with every lovely little dog who needs one. That’s the thing about life. For each of us, there’s only one real ending and the rest is just a story that’s always in the process of being told. My own story has had lots of twists and turns since I started this blog back in 2015. I’m not sure where I thought I would end up with my creative journey, but I’m pleased to have captured everything along the way.
As I begin a new spring chapter, I’m still just as interested in finding out where life will lead me next. I have a big vision of what I plan to do this year and I hope to do even a small fraction of those things before the year is over. I do this each and every spring. Perhaps it’s the warmer weather or just the longer days of sunshine, but I feel energized and have just a bit more courage to try things that might seem impossible during the dark of winter. Or, maybe it’s my always pending April birthday, marking both a new year ahead and another year gone. Some days seem to move at a snail’s pace and then a whole month can fly by without me even realizing that it’s happened. This often occurs when I have a creative project going and my mind is spinning with endless options and potential. Yet, I’m always happy for the lovely lull that quiet moments are certain to bring. Sometimes I’ve found it’s good to take a little pause, just before turning over a new leaf.
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Gold Ochre, Opus (Vivid Pink), Terra Cotta, Leaf Green, Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), and Indigo. ZIG Cartoonist Mangaka Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Charlie we have that weather prediction here in BC Canada too — up and down and lots of rain which is great since we had drought conditions and fire season is coming. Last year when it reached 47C (116.6F) we lost an entire town.
And what is this nonsense about Phineas being more popular than you? Not! He was popular and his stories will be missed but you are here and we love you.
Enjoy the strange spring and thank God it isn’t winter.
It’s very rare to get any truly bad weather here in March, but when it do, it’s very bad. So, we always sort of enter the first week with our fingers crossed, and keep our winter clothes close by.
Like they say March comes isn like a lion and goes out like a lamb.
Very cute! We’ve gone straight into Summer…bypass Winter and Spring…temps will be in mid 80’s this week. A few more weeks of cooler weather would have been nice but on the bright side, our oak trees are showing those beautiful spring green buds and I’m hearing more birdsong; and, the sun is shining.
You sound like you’re in Texas like me. We go full steam ahead into HEAT. Summer comes quick. We also will be in the 80’s by Friday. Now, we’ll complain about the heat! haha haha 😂😂
Great doodle, Charlie. I’m itching for spring weather to get here. I’ve got lots of flower seeds ready to be sown.
Hola, Charlie! I heard the exact same thing today about Spring for meteorologists. Weird, right? And, my Gordo died March 13, 2015. It’s coming up. So much has changed. I’ve changed. I’m not sure if in a good way, though. I’ve been on a long and hard fought journey. I have experienced a lot of brutal blows. Sometimes I think I have PTSD. Dr. Phil said it was a possibility for people after enduring heavy duress. I’m still a nice person, I think, but I’m just different. Maybe with an edge. 😂😂 I sound like a bully. What I mean is, is that I have been hardened. Prepared, if you will, to proceed into my next chapter. I started out a mambi pambi and ended up hardened to face and take on the future and new chapter on the horizon. I feel….prepared. I feel like this year is a good one. Great things are coming. Yeah, I do feel shell shocked sometimes, but I’m ready, Charlie. I’m ready for a new leaf.