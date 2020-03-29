For our prompt of “Pies” today, I got a little sidetracked looking at all of the various options in the world. Indeed, I’m now craving a slice of nearly every pie on the planet. I ended up choosing a sort of strawberry cream cheese pie, simply because I liked the colors and eventually had to stop fantasizing about pies and sit down to sketch one already. I think my mind went to strawberry shortcake as well for a moment, but that’s not really a pie so I ended up here. That said, I’ve simply proven to myself that when it comes to pie, I have no preference whatsoever and there’s not really pie in the world that I would turn down if presented to me. I was hoping all of my pie research would tempt Philippe who was sitting nearby, prompting him to jump up and make one immediately. This, sadly, is not what happened next.



Instead, Philippe was inspired to try to make a quick run to Costco to get some additional supplies. He was his usual lab technician safety-first self and went armed with alcohol spray and hand sanitizer. And there were very few people so social distancing was easy. Apparently he had to cue up in a strange line where they were ensuring people were always the proper distance while getting a cart before entering. He appreciated the extra steps for safety, but did describe the scene as feeling like he was “entering an apocalyptic amusement park.” Though he came home with everything he set out to get, he did say that there still wasn’t any toilet paper to be had. Here’s hoping that all of those sitting on stacks of toilet paper managed to actually get enough food to eat as well. Thankfully, we’ve enough toilet paper to get through more than an entire month so we’re not fretting about that one yet.

Though I didn’t see the ingredients for a dessert arrive, I’m still holding out hope. He did manage to get a couple of bottles of champagne so that was something festive. I noticed them as I was watching him diligently wipe each one down with alcohol wipes. There’s something extra comforting about living with a PhD biologist during these days. And something equally just super weird about this entire experience. But, we’ve simply adapted with new little routines to replace the old. For example, we’re apparently gluten-free bakers now as that’s the only flour we’ve managed to find. Yet, the waffles we had this morning were perfectly delicious! So, it’s not too bad. In truth, things are still wonderful, and we know that one day in the future life will return to normal again. In the meantime, though life might not be a piece of cake right now, I’m still just secretly hoping for a piece of pie.

Check Out My NEW Sketching Stuff Activity Book – FOOD!

Published in