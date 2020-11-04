For our prompt of “Mushroom” today, the first thing that happened was that Philippe questioned me about the word itself. In French, the word is “champignon” which is a rather lovely word. He then asked about the English word saying, “so, it’s a room…made of mush?” which was truly an interesting thing to consider. As it turns out, the word comes from Latin, then old French, and ended up what it is today as far as I can tell, simply due to a bit of mispronunciation. While a room made of mush, sounds a little weird, a mushy room also sounds quite relaxing. So anyway, that’s how we ended up with a little mouse reading a book under the cover of colorful mushrooms. I assumed the mouse would enjoy a tiny hammock and thus we have my answer to a mush-room. Though it’s more of an outdoor situation, and one that I’ve been dreaming about for quite some time. It would be lovely to rest in a hammock for awhile, and enjoy a little escape from things.



In truth, it was actually warmer here today, so if I indeed had a hammock and time to rest, that might have worked out. As it turns out, I was quite busy and only had time to break and make a little sketch. Though proportionally, a mouse works best for an idea like this, the main reason I chose one is that I just sketched one yesterday so it was the easiest thing to recall from imagination. And I’ve made this type of mushroom many times before so I could make up a sketch rather quickly. Just sitting down to a blank page with no references at all is still something rather new for me so it was good to practice. The thing I love about practicing things is that the more I DO it, the less trepidation and outright fear that I feel. Though I really shouldn’t worry as if you’re even in the habit of reading these rambles, you’re likely up for anything!

Though I don’t have a hammock, I did take the next couple of days off work. It’s been awhile since I’ve had a break and so it was a bit overdue. I have a habit of pushing myself to the limit and then wondering why I feel a little exhausted. It’s as though I have to relearn each time that doing a thousand things at once and going a mile a minute at all times is truly tiring. As many of you know, my dog Phineas would find such behavior perfectly ludicrous. Nobody has to remind him to take a moment to do nothing at all as he’s made quite an art of it. Currently, I’m listening to the sounds of his little snores and it’s a rather lovely thing to hear. Every so often there’s a big, unruly snore that’s a little less cute, but overall, it’s quite nice to sit and listen to him enjoy the afternoon. And, it’s another wonderful reminder that no matter how crazy life gets, it’s always good to have a place to relax.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in