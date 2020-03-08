For our prompt of “Lilac” today, I added a butterfly for a touch more color and interest. Though flowers haven’t quite started to bloom where I live, it was a beautiful sunny day today that felt like spring was already here. Even with the tiniest of chill in the air, it was truly exceptional day. Philippe and I, along with our dog Phineas went for a long walk to enjoy the weather. Even without leaves returning to the trees, the sparkle of sunshine made everything just really pretty. A perfect reminder that world is filled with truly beautiful things. Phineas has been sort of hibernating all winter and is used to only short walks, but today he was ready to explore. Though, he was panting by the time we were heading back home and is currently curled up in a ball and sleeping again. I have to admit that he really knows how to truly enjoy a weekend properly and I envy his dedicated approach.



Last night, we went to our friends’ house for a fantastic evening of fun and food. It was so good to get together as it’s been several months since we’ve been able to meet up like that. When I was young, hanging out with friends was an almost weekly if not daily occurrence, but as we’ve all gotten older it gets much more difficult to do so. Our lives aren’t built around the same activities anymore and often go in very different directions. So, it’s often tough to find a time when we can spend the evening with each other. Though I wish this wasn’t the case, it does make each moment matter even more. And, being with the people you love always makes the day feel much brighter and happier. The current headlines we are met with each day aren’t particularly sunny. The world seems to be struggling to keep up with itself. So, I just keep right on making the most of each and every day, one sketch at a time.

And this is the weekend that’s also the shortest one of the year. Clocks jump ahead and we’ll lose an hour. While I don’t like that one bit, I do love that the sun will stick around a bit longer each day. I love when winter begins, but I always get tired of it well before it officially leaves. Though I can handle the colder temperatures, I just want a day filled with more sun. Though I don’t like the heat of summer, the super long days are something I really do love. Phineas is a true sun worshipper, so he’s perhaps the most excited about the days ahead. Also, super excited to spend them sitting outdoors rather than sitting on the heater vents in our floor. And I have to agree with the little dog on this one. It’s very energizing to have a lot more sunshine filling each and every day. And, though I don’t know what the future will bring, it’s more than enough for me to enjoy this very moment, and one singularly pretty day.

