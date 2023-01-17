A Quick Chat

For our prompt of “Feather” today, I sketched a couple of bee-eaters having a little chat. This particular type of bird is very social and they are often seen sitting together on the same branch. I’m not entirely sure what they discuss, but I’m sure it has something to do with the latest insects they just devoured. This really isn’t much different than a couple of humans talking about their favorite new restaurant. It seems that though we humans have so many ways to chat now, it can also just seem so overwhelming and we end up with even less meaningful communication. I sort of miss the days where the only way to be sure to have an uninterrupted conversation was to get together in person. When I was a kid, there was no guarantee that the one and only land line in the house would even be available. Nowadays, there seems to be more fly-by conversations that take place within a couple of text messages. While it’s nice to make contact of any kind with friends, there’s really nothing that beats having a good old-fashioned one-on-one conversation.
Of course, being able to talk to folks all over the globe is what makes the newer technologies so wonderful. I’ve loved that Doodlewash has brought so many artists together over the years, like a virtual tree branch. It’s truly amazing! As I get older I seem to be getting even more introverted and can get a bit lost in my head much of the time. It’s been a truly therapeutic experience to break out of my creative haze and reconnect with other artists. I find that when I stay too long in my own little bubble, my anxiety sort of creeps in and I can get a bit out of sorts. I’m always more energized when I get the opportunity to be part of a flock. Ideas definitely get better when we get a chance to discuss them with others. Though, there is still something to be said for alone time and being lost in one’s own creative process. I had music playing while I was making this particular sketch and was completely lost in the act of painting. Divine!
This past week, I finally found a spot in my home for a proper desk, and I just finished putting everything together to create my own new art area. It’s an electric desk that moves from sitting to drafting height to standing. Though I’ll always have a sentimental spot in my heart for the edge of the kitchen counter that I used for the past several years, it’s nice to have an artistic spot to call my own. My own little nest, so to speak. And, I was so used to sketching at counter height that I wanted a way to replicate that experience. My pup Elliott came in and inspected my work after I had completed it and then sat and stared in awe as the desk automatically moved into different positions when I pressed the buttons. Philippe liked it as well, but his reception lacked the completely enamored, childlike wonder that I received from Elliott. Yet, conversations do seem to get a bit shorter when you live with someone every day and practically know what the other is thinking. Sometimes, to connect, all you really need is a quick chat.
About the Doodlewash
Sketching Stuff Coloring Set – Da Vinci Watercolors: Charlie O’Blue, Yellow Ochre, Hansa Yellow Medium, Quinacridone Red, Terra Cotta, Indigo and Ultramarine (Green Shade). ZIG Cartoonist Mangaka Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note and I’ll add it to my shop!
Likely telling each other the bird’s version of “fish tales”
Yep it is nice to have one on one which is why some of us vocalize our thoughts to ourselves (don’t try this in public).
As for the desk, I use mine for FB and my art sites whereas the creative stuff takes place at table about two feet away from desk. Its surface is replete with paints and sketchbook, writing notebook, and NoteBook himself (Julia Cameron’s recommended Morning Pages and journal entries).
Your bouncy desk sounds intriguing, no wonder Elliott became so excited. I mean really, desks sit. Only dogs jump, right?
I remember the days when everyone had party lines, and it wasn’t unusual for some stranger to just jump in on your conversation. I remember my father and brother getting into arguments because of that on occasion! But it was kind of fun, in a way. I envy you your desk! One of these days, I hope to have one like it!
Your new desk sounds intriguing, Charlie, and your birds are delightful. Driving to work this morning I had the opportunity to see an Osprey flying with his breakfast held securely in his beak, fresh fish from the bay or Gulf, while another Osprey flew after him looking, I believe, for a free meal. It was a wonderful sighting!
I’m always impressed with how you interpret these prompts, and appreciate the playful , light hearted energy conveyed through your sketches.
I resonated with your statement, “I’m always more energized when I get the opportunity to be part of a flock” but also with the need for quiet alone time. Thanks Charlie.
Charlie your desk sounds amazing, I have what is usually called the formal living room but now my art room, with an adjustable drafting table the top is clear and sometimes I can see myndog Pepper watching me paint🥰
I could sit and chat with you for hours, my friend. Chatting with people from around the world is fantastic, but it will never replace the touch of a hand or a bear hug or looking into someone’s pretty eyes or hearing someone’s voice/laugh. I miss that. Of course, I miss letter writing, too. Writing beautiful words from your heart to someone. Those letters can be read and re-read and cherished forever. You re-live those words that caused funny feelings in your stomach and heart. I love that and I also miss it. 💜
I’m coming along. Upside (???) is that I have dropped a little over 20 pounds. Downside… feeling like crap. 😂😂😂 Love you much, my friend. Congrats on your new desk.
Have a happpy and blessed New Year and beyond, Marisela. Take care!
Beautiful painting, Charlie. At Christmas I surprised my mum with a video chat with her brother, who lives in Australia. She hasn’t seen him since the funeral of their father about 20 years ago. Technology definitely has it strong points.
Really well done.