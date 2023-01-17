A Quick Chat

For our prompt of “Feather” today, I sketched a couple of bee-eaters having a little chat. This particular type of bird is very social and they are often seen sitting together on the same branch. I’m not entirely sure what they discuss, but I’m sure it has something to do with the latest insects they just devoured. This really isn’t much different than a couple of humans talking about their favorite new restaurant. It seems that though we humans have so many ways to chat now, it can also just seem so overwhelming and we end up with even less meaningful communication. I sort of miss the days where the only way to be sure to have an uninterrupted conversation was to get together in person. When I was a kid, there was no guarantee that the one and only land line in the house would even be available. Nowadays, there seems to be more fly-by conversations that take place within a couple of text messages. While it’s nice to make contact of any kind with friends, there’s really nothing that beats having a good old-fashioned one-on-one conversation.



Of course, being able to talk to folks all over the globe is what makes the newer technologies so wonderful. I’ve loved that Doodlewash has brought so many artists together over the years, like a virtual tree branch. It’s truly amazing! As I get older I seem to be getting even more introverted and can get a bit lost in my head much of the time. It’s been a truly therapeutic experience to break out of my creative haze and reconnect with other artists. I find that when I stay too long in my own little bubble, my anxiety sort of creeps in and I can get a bit out of sorts. I’m always more energized when I get the opportunity to be part of a flock. Ideas definitely get better when we get a chance to discuss them with others. Though, there is still something to be said for alone time and being lost in one’s own creative process. I had music playing while I was making this particular sketch and was completely lost in the act of painting. Divine!

This past week, I finally found a spot in my home for a proper desk, and I just finished putting everything together to create my own new art area. It’s an electric desk that moves from sitting to drafting height to standing. Though I’ll always have a sentimental spot in my heart for the edge of the kitchen counter that I used for the past several years, it’s nice to have an artistic spot to call my own. My own little nest, so to speak. And, I was so used to sketching at counter height that I wanted a way to replicate that experience. My pup Elliott came in and inspected my work after I had completed it and then sat and stared in awe as the desk automatically moved into different positions when I pressed the buttons. Philippe liked it as well, but his reception lacked the completely enamored, childlike wonder that I received from Elliott. Yet, conversations do seem to get a bit shorter when you live with someone every day and practically know what the other is thinking. Sometimes, to connect, all you really need is a quick chat.

