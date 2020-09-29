For our prompt of “Vacation” today, I thought about the many places that I’ve traveled to in the past. There were lots of exciting vacations that involved rushing from one place to the next, trying get in all of the sights that I could. These tended to always happen when I was very young and first exploring Europe. Then, there were perfectly wonderful vacations that involved doing nothing much of anything all day while simply relaxing in the shade. This latter vacation is now one of my favorite kinds. While it’s fun to see new sights, the hustle and bustle of it all can get a bit exhausting. If I can just lay in a hammock on the beach under a pair of lovely palm trees for a few hours, I’m super happy and content. Indeed, I adore the term “getaway” to refer to these little trips. It adds that bit of escapism that makes vacations so refreshing. Most of the time, the thing I want to get away from is simply having to do something on a schedule. So, give me a few hours to be perfectly lazy with no regrets or deadlines? For me, that’s the perfect vacation indeed!



These days, travel has become something that’s often put on hold. Philippe and I have decided to simply stay home this season. But, that doesn’t mean we don’t have fun little breaks planned together for a popcorn night or game night. When the weather gets colder, and the holidays get closer, we’ll have a puzzle going on the table as well. These are things that we’ve always done, but they feel even more special this year. While I’d love to take that trip to California, visit friends and find that spot to relax in the shade, I’m happy being safe at home. Indeed, home has become the new getaway, as being out in public is always just a bit stressful. After walking around dodging people on a walk or in a store, I feel super excited when I can finally walk through my own front door and get a bit of peace and quiet. Indeed, I’ve always felt this a bit since I dislike crowds, but now it’s even more relaxing to come back home.

Though one would think our dog Phineas would love that we’re home all day with him now, he pretty much ignores us the entire time. Philippe goes upstairs to work, I get to work at my kitchen counter and Phineas goes to the couch to curl up in his awesome new dog bed. Philippe purchased it for him and the decided it should be called a Yeti Bed, which made me giggle when it arrived. It’s a wildly soft, shaggy, white fur bed that looks like someone actually skinned a yeti to make it. Phineas wasn’t too keen on it at first, but now it’s nearly impossible to get him out of it, particularly on a rainy day when he knows a long walk won’t be coming anytime soon. He normally joins us upstairs at bedtime, but didn’t want to leave his bed anymore, so Philippe bought a small throw in the same fabric so he’d have both an upstairs and downstairs yeti to curl up in. While this does make him seem incredibly spoiled, and he certainly is, I really do empathize with him. After all, I’m rather sure that everyone can appreciate that singular need to have a quiet place to rest.

