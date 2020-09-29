For our prompt of “Vacation” today, I thought about the many places that I’ve traveled to in the past. There were lots of exciting vacations that involved rushing from one place to the next, trying get in all of the sights that I could. These tended to always happen when I was very young and first exploring Europe. Then, there were perfectly wonderful vacations that involved doing nothing much of anything all day while simply relaxing in the shade. This latter vacation is now one of my favorite kinds. While it’s fun to see new sights, the hustle and bustle of it all can get a bit exhausting. If I can just lay in a hammock on the beach under a pair of lovely palm trees for a few hours, I’m super happy and content. Indeed, I adore the term “getaway” to refer to these little trips. It adds that bit of escapism that makes vacations so refreshing. Most of the time, the thing I want to get away from is simply having to do something on a schedule. So, give me a few hours to be perfectly lazy with no regrets or deadlines? For me, that’s the perfect vacation indeed!
These days, travel has become something that’s often put on hold. Philippe and I have decided to simply stay home this season. But, that doesn’t mean we don’t have fun little breaks planned together for a popcorn night or game night. When the weather gets colder, and the holidays get closer, we’ll have a puzzle going on the table as well. These are things that we’ve always done, but they feel even more special this year. While I’d love to take that trip to California, visit friends and find that spot to relax in the shade, I’m happy being safe at home. Indeed, home has become the new getaway, as being out in public is always just a bit stressful. After walking around dodging people on a walk or in a store, I feel super excited when I can finally walk through my own front door and get a bit of peace and quiet. Indeed, I’ve always felt this a bit since I dislike crowds, but now it’s even more relaxing to come back home.
Though one would think our dog Phineas would love that we’re home all day with him now, he pretty much ignores us the entire time. Philippe goes upstairs to work, I get to work at my kitchen counter and Phineas goes to the couch to curl up in his awesome new dog bed. Philippe purchased it for him and the decided it should be called a Yeti Bed, which made me giggle when it arrived. It’s a wildly soft, shaggy, white fur bed that looks like someone actually skinned a yeti to make it. Phineas wasn’t too keen on it at first, but now it’s nearly impossible to get him out of it, particularly on a rainy day when he knows a long walk won’t be coming anytime soon. He normally joins us upstairs at bedtime, but didn’t want to leave his bed anymore, so Philippe bought a small throw in the same fabric so he’d have both an upstairs and downstairs yeti to curl up in. While this does make him seem incredibly spoiled, and he certainly is, I really do empathize with him. After all, I’m rather sure that everyone can appreciate that singular need to have a quiet place to rest.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Yellow Ochre, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), Terra Cotta, and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Click here!
I’m in need of a new bed as mine as begun sagging as we all do eventually. Maybe I should get one of these yeti beds for myself – they sound so comfortable.
So cute Charlie! The rain has started finally. Our deck continues to make progress and will look like a deck again soon. Tomorrow I am hoping to have a quiet day, listening to the rain and playing in my studio. Hopefully you day isn’t too stressful!
Looks like the perfect “vacation’ to me, Charlie! Any kind of break in the normal routine would feel a bit like a vacation at this point. These kittens are adorable..I want to adopt them and the beagle pup but afraid our 3 cats would not be too happy with me.
Ohhhh, how sweet, look at those two lovebirds. It warms your heart.
Well, I’m trying not to feel a bit sad- we would be in Portugal or Spain right now if our plans were fulfilled for 2020 but I am grateful we’re all well and healthy, safe in our home too. I suppose we are hopeful for next year’s plans but I can say 2020 has made us nothing if not flexible. Really, I’d be perfectly happy with puppies. Maybe poochons and/or a yorkiepoos. I have been to some very exciting places (mostly because we seem to attract hurricanes-yeah, go figure🤷♀️) and I have a few more on the list, but just coming home to puppies, that would really be great! I sort of have a permanent vacation personality -we’re on adventure everywhere!💁♀️
Hi, Nellie! Thanks for your message the other day. 💜 You didn’t tell me what “mocos” means in Greek. I am Mexican-American so in Spanish “mocos” means boogers. 😂 My kitty always had boogers so it was a good name for him. 😀 Have a great day! Greetings from San Antonio, Texas. 💜
My favorite vacations are trips to Lake Superior. Laze on the beach and in the water eat every meal out. Collect a bucket of pretty rocks, and maybe take a hike if we are feeling ambitious.
We’ve been to the Dakotas a couple of times, and that was fun, but still we had to look at stuff, so Superior still wins.
Hola, Charlie! Man, Phineas’ bed looks so comfy. Too bad they don’t make beds like that for us. haha Yeah, 2020 was to be my “Welcome Back to Living” year. I had plans to go back to work, join a gym, get my own place, and LIVE AGAIN! After a catastrophic 7 years of nightmares, my heart was set on getting back to life. Of course, I am not the only one who got grounded, but after so much loss and pain and scary, I was super excited. Yeah, life is okay being at home. An actual positive to having been injured and unemployed, I can stay home. Safe. My mother had a hard time at first because she was very active and social, but she adjusted. We sit and talk and play loteria , which is Mexican bingo. I will be honest, my mother and I have never had a good relationship. Without getting too detailed, my mother’s cruelty and hostility have been extremely punishing all of my life. Very sad, Charlie. I worried there would be a murder/suicide, but it’s been quiet. It hasn’t been easy at times, but I sometimes wonder if the Lord didn’t bring us together and allow this time so that I could have some actual decent memories of her and for things to settle down between us. I still dream and pray about a better day ahead for me. I still want to get going. I want to work again, finish my education, get in wicked shape (big Texas butts), learn to swim, learn French, go to Paris, go to a tropical island, and finally have Mister Man show up. I have a lot of dreams and plans, Charlie. Like the Lord has always promised me and how I have always told you, the BEST is yet to come! Until then, we all wait safely at home…..fighting Miss Sassy Squirrel. haha haha 💜 Great painting. Cozy kitties.