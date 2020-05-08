For our prompt of “Canary” today, I did a quick little sketch of a couple of them snuggled up on a branch. As the week comes to a close, I’m looking forward to a bit of relaxation this weekend. As I’ve been spending most of my time at home these days, I’ve often found myself looking out of the window to enjoy watching birds. They actually seem rather happy that there aren’t as many humans out wandering about or driving cars. I could swear that when I looked out at a little robin yesterday walking down our empty driveway, it appeared to be skipping with joy. And though the weather is still a bit chillier than it should be this time of year, it’s thankfully been sunny most of the days. This gives me a chance to get out of the house a bit and enjoy little walks. Not only does our neighborhood have a lot of happy birds, there seem to be tons of bunnies running around as well, so my inner child is enjoying himself immensely.
Today, I decided to do a couple loads of laundry as I was working from home. This is indeed an added benefit of a stay at home order as I won’t have to bother with it this weekend now. As I’ve mentioned before, laundry has never been properly assigned in our household. Our dog Phineas, of course, has no interest in helping with such a thing whatsoever and that only leaves Philippe and I. Though Philippe had a similar idea this week, he doesn’t ever do all of the laundry, but instead just makes a few mad grabs for clothes and washes whatever he catches. It’s more like a game one might play at the county fair, only without the ugly plush prize in the end. Today, I realized I was running woefully short on clothes, so I figured I should try doing some laundry myself. Each time, I realize it’s not terribly difficult, but not terribly fun either, so I’m still reminded why I avoid it so often.
Tonight, I think Philippe and I will snuggle up and watch a movie of some kind. This is actually quite an event, since we both have a wildly short attention span. So, it will once again involve me suggesting various movies while Philippe asks to know the running length of each one, before even asking what it’s about. Anything over two hours is immediately edited out. This is why it’s incredibly likely that we will once again just end up with something on Disney Plus. I don’t mind at all, as something fun, hopeful, and happy is certainly my preference to combat these troubled times. And in truth, it’s always what I enjoy most. I love stories that remind me of all that’s good and wonderful in the world. The kind of stories that lift spirits and bring a sense of joy and calm. Beautiful things can be found everywhere I look. And sometimes, the most beautiful thing of all can be just taking a bit of a break to enjoy time with someone you love, in a safe and quiet place.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Vermilion, Leaf Green, Terra Cotta and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Such an adorable pair of birds Charlie! The birds were not happy in our yard today. We had equipment here all day tearing up our driveway, hauling away dump truck loads of tar and dirt, pouring back truck loads of drainage material and rolling out hard pack on top of that. It should be quiet for a few days as they let that settle. In a week or more they will add more hard pack then asphalt. My husband worked from home this week and seemed to enjoy watching them. I tried to create art. Enjoy your weekend!
Pretty birds! Cute little couple. Snuggling, oh how I miss cooler temps. 84 today, 88 tomorrow. Ugh, grrrrr! It sounds blissful to some, not I. Along with the warm temps, strong east winds. The real reason we are having warm weather. All our Spring plants will take a knocking and will be withered by the end of it. Happy note however, it’s Mother’s Day Sunday and we won’t have to go anywhere. Yeehaw! Enjoy your cooler weekend watchig D+!
Your bright little birds made me smile!
I used to love watching movies but I do find it harder to stay involved with them anymore. I’m not sure if that is due to a shorter attention span or just the feeling that I’ve seen the movie many times already – even if I haven’t. Hollywood hasn’t come out with much that is new for quite some time. Of course, now that I’m of the age to be a curmudgeon, if I did watch something truly unique, I’d probably huff and condemn if for being some fancy new-fangled thing.
Awww, I like your colorful canaries, Charlie! They seem to be snuggling 😁 2 weeks ago I was in Florida enjoying the 80+ temps. What was I thinking!? Came home to cold. Predicted to be 29 degrees this evening. 😡
Wonderful fantasies, Charley. I often find myself stepping out the black door and stopping to listen to the bird song. We have Mockingbirds in the yard and just one can produce enough varied sounds to sound like an orchestra. Bird song always makes me smile. Have a wonderful weekend!!