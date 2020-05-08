For our prompt of “Canary” today, I did a quick little sketch of a couple of them snuggled up on a branch. As the week comes to a close, I’m looking forward to a bit of relaxation this weekend. As I’ve been spending most of my time at home these days, I’ve often found myself looking out of the window to enjoy watching birds. They actually seem rather happy that there aren’t as many humans out wandering about or driving cars. I could swear that when I looked out at a little robin yesterday walking down our empty driveway, it appeared to be skipping with joy. And though the weather is still a bit chillier than it should be this time of year, it’s thankfully been sunny most of the days. This gives me a chance to get out of the house a bit and enjoy little walks. Not only does our neighborhood have a lot of happy birds, there seem to be tons of bunnies running around as well, so my inner child is enjoying himself immensely.



Today, I decided to do a couple loads of laundry as I was working from home. This is indeed an added benefit of a stay at home order as I won’t have to bother with it this weekend now. As I’ve mentioned before, laundry has never been properly assigned in our household. Our dog Phineas, of course, has no interest in helping with such a thing whatsoever and that only leaves Philippe and I. Though Philippe had a similar idea this week, he doesn’t ever do all of the laundry, but instead just makes a few mad grabs for clothes and washes whatever he catches. It’s more like a game one might play at the county fair, only without the ugly plush prize in the end. Today, I realized I was running woefully short on clothes, so I figured I should try doing some laundry myself. Each time, I realize it’s not terribly difficult, but not terribly fun either, so I’m still reminded why I avoid it so often.

Tonight, I think Philippe and I will snuggle up and watch a movie of some kind. This is actually quite an event, since we both have a wildly short attention span. So, it will once again involve me suggesting various movies while Philippe asks to know the running length of each one, before even asking what it’s about. Anything over two hours is immediately edited out. This is why it’s incredibly likely that we will once again just end up with something on Disney Plus. I don’t mind at all, as something fun, hopeful, and happy is certainly my preference to combat these troubled times. And in truth, it’s always what I enjoy most. I love stories that remind me of all that’s good and wonderful in the world. The kind of stories that lift spirits and bring a sense of joy and calm. Beautiful things can be found everywhere I look. And sometimes, the most beautiful thing of all can be just taking a bit of a break to enjoy time with someone you love, in a safe and quiet place.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in