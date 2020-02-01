We’ve reached the end of the month, which also marks the end of our January art challenge. I hope you’ve all enjoyed it as much as I have, and I definitely hope you’ll all be joining me for the February Art Challenge happening now! For our final prompt of “Rainbow,” I thought it was the perfect time to sketch a set of rainbow finches, also known as Gouldian finches. While I always like to paint with a range of bright colors, nature often paints with an impossibly colorful palette. Birds comes in so many wonderful colors, so that’s why I love to paint them so much. And, if you’re looking for an interesting new set of colors for your next sketch, nature is there with lovely suggestions of color combinations that are always guaranteed to be beautiful. While, I might fumble now and again when it comes to color pairings, nature always gets it right. It’s my second color wheel of sorts, and where I get most all of my color ideas, even if I’m painting something manmade. It makes coloring so much more fun!

I’m always a bit sad to see a challenge month end as I’ll miss some artists who will have moved on to other things, but there’s always new folks who appear each month as well. And that’s very exciting! Since I paint every single day, one might think there’s not much difference from one month to the next. But, that’s been my secret from the beginning to keeping my art habit new and interesting. I don’t stress over a long extended goal of what I want to do this year. I just take my little art journey one happy month at a time. And like a little kid, I get so thrilled when a new month and challenge begins! It feels like a fresh start all over again. It’s totally a mental game I play with myself, but it works every single time. February 1st, in truth, marks 1,675 days of consecutive daily sketching, but I still treat it like it’s simply day one. I have to do a bit of math each time to figure out the real number at this point. And math is not really my thing. Instead, I’m just so thrilled for the next 29 days ahead!

Oh yeah, it’s a leap year so there’s an extra day in February this year. If anyone out there was born on leap day, then this is your month! If so, that’s super awesome, because it’s apparently quite rare. Tonight, Philippe and I are having pizza so that should be fun. Philippe got all new tires put on the car, so hopefully all issues there will be fixed for awhile. And, after a thoroughly busy week, I’m thrilled to be heading into the weekend. We have nothing planned, which makes me really happy. It’s wonderful to start a weekend and have no idea what’s coming next. It means there will be nothing but little surprises, which is my favorite thing indeed. I think that’s also my favorite bit about how I approach my sketching habit. I haven’t planned a thing for how I’ll approach the start of February. But, one thing’s for sure. I’m ready to find out. After pizza night, of course, and an evening of bing watching something or other for a bit. Then, I’ll head to bed and wake up refreshed and ready to experience the beginning of a new adventure, filled with a rainbow of colors!

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

