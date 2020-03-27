For our prompt of “Limes” today my mind wandered to one of my absolute favorite desserts. That yummy awesomeness that is key lime pie. I didn’t have an actual reference, as I wasn’t able to procure one today, but when it’s something you love, the memory is always there. Philippe and I actually had a slice a few weeks ago when we were still able to get a delivery from the grocery store. It wasn’t on the list, of course, but I was in charge of the ordering so a few extra items magically snuck into the mix. When the groceries arrived, Philippe kept looking at me as he pulled out various surprise products while unpacking the bags. Suffice it say, I’m no longer allowed to shop online without adult supervision. But thankfully, before that, I was able to sneak in a whole key lime pie and a much needed treat. And, even if I now only have the memory, it still makes me smile.



Today, Philippe and I went to the actual grocery store, which is a rather eerie thing to experience these days. But, it was nice to see everyone social distancing, even while we saw the sadly empty shelves there. We’re planning on doing pick up after this, but needed to see what everyone was hoarding so we could order online appropriately in the future. I actually felt very safe since Philippe had worked in a science lab for years and gave me clear instructions on how to proceed. But to say it was surreal would be an understatement. Happily, we were able to get everything we needed so it was a successful adventure. I wasn’t able to sneak in a pre-made dessert, but we were able to get some gluten-free flour and I made sure Philippe noticed the cookie recipes on the back. We’ve never gotten this kind of flour before, but everything else was sold out.

We don’t have dessert very often, so it always feels special when one appears. And sketching one is always super fun! I was equally happy that I could sketch this from memory. I decided to just go for it and see what came out and was pleased that I could imagine it clearly. Though these are indeed trying times, I decided I would redefine what that means. I’m going to “try” sketching from memory more and see what I can come up with. I’m going to keep right on trying new things and having fun! After all of this time drawing and painting things every single day, I know how to make far more than I typically give myself credit for being able to sketch properly. Self-doubt is something that never quite goes away, but the best way I know to beat it into submission is to just keep right on trying and experimenting! Things might not always work out as planned, but that’s okay. Sometimes, when you least expect it, you’ll get a rare treat!

