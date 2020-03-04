For our prompt of “Peaches” today, I opted to portray a bit of peach canning. It’s still called canning even though it’s usually in a jar. I guess because jarring doesn’t sound quite as nice and means something else entirely. Though I’m not sure if peaches were ever involved, canning always reminds of my grandmother and that makes me happy. Philippe now does all of the food preparation in our house, but only recently tried some pickling of various vegetables. Tonight as I was painting he was looking for something to watch and I heard him say, “Finding the perfect walnut? You have my attention.” Proof that he is interested in all things culinary, or simply easily amused like myself. I tease him, but I’m equally enamored with all sorts of documentaries about the more ordinary things in life. Our world often seems rife with strife and impending problems that taking a moment to focus on the everyday world is rather therapeutic. And taking a moment to pause and sketch peaches was a truly wonderful thing indeed. Now, of course, I’m craving peaches, or more specifically peach cobbler.



Philippe told me that this is out of season, since spring hasn’t actually arrived yet. I told him it can be any season I choose in my sketchbook, and that’s exactly what makes it so much fun! Then I asked if we could have a peach tree when we get that house with chickens he’s been going on about. He told me that yes we could, but it might be blown over by tornadoes. I asked why that wasn’t an issue for the chickens and he just ignored me and starting cooing about how chickens are just so cute. And this is real life. Far from the headlines and things written specifically to terrify us in order to gain our clicks and attention. In the middle of all of that, there’s a real world that keeps happening each and every day. There are wonderful memories of a life we thought was better, but memories always become a bit better with time. What I know to be true is that creating a happy and wonderful life is something that does take a tiny bit of effort. I have to constantly keep my focus on things that bring joy to remind myself that no matter what’s happening in the world, the things that truly matter never change.

So, yes, I’m a ridiculous optimistic who always choses to find the happy in my life. That doesn’t mean I think the world is perfect. It’s far from that. But, it does mean that I’m always on the hunt for perfectly wonderful things. These are the things that make me feel joy. The things that I’ve enjoyed most from my youth and tell a story of my life that somehow feels truer than anything bad that comes my way. While bad things can affect me in my life, it’s only the happy things that define me as a person. These are the things that represent who I truly am. They’re me at my personal best. So for me, at least, this must mean they are the very definition of who I am. And, that makes me feel fantastic. I’m not a blind optimistic, as I perfectly recognize all of the bad things that exist in our world. And, I don’t choose to ignore them. Instead, I always choose to split my focus in a healthy way so that I’m continually looking for the positive things as well. Maybe, I’m just a chronic dreamer who refuses to give in to anything less. Or, perhaps I’m just what my grandmother described when she used to say, “he’s a real peach!”

