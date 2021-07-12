For Day Twelve of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Ripple,” I ended up with a mallard duck making a little splash. I certainly thought of ripples on the water and it’s simply been a long time since I sketched a duck so this seemed like the perfect opportunity. There’s a lovely park that Philippe and I often visit with a duck pond. I love watching ducks do their duck things and I find it very calming and relaxing. In this same pond there are also quite a few turtles as well. They are always sunning themselves on rocks and look they should be wearing sunglasses and giving master classes in how to be super chill and awesome. My dog Phineas had a stuffed mallard duck that he used to play with, but seems to be completely disinterested in the real thing. Although last time we visited the park, he did sort of jump when one of the ducks quacked loudly at him as we ventured past. He’s normally quite cool and collected so I have to admit that I sort of got a kick out of seeing him even a little fazed by something.



Ripples on the water are fascinating to watch and they always mesmerize me. I think I’ve just been glancing at the water for a few moments and then, before I know it, I realize I’ve actually been rather catatonic for minutes. That’s why I adore nature and spending a bit of time when I can enjoying every little tree, leaf, and creature that I see. As a kid, I could spend hours outside, often all alone, with only the birds and butterflies to keep me company. But even if nobody was around, each step I took and each dream I dreamed added something new to the world. Something that wasn’t there before that moment. Today, I share little sketches that I create. They started as simply part of my practice, and now simply sketching stuff has become part of my style. A bit of colorful realism and whimsy mixed together in short bursts of creative enthusiasm. It’s been the best way to unwind each day and even if I’m not walking down a nature trail, I can still take a virtual visit to anywhere I can imagine on paper.

That’s the wonderful gift that comes from creating art. It doesn’t have to be a masterpiece to masterfully alter one’s day for the better. And I’m always in a really happy mood both while I’m sketching and after I complete whatever I was making that day. What’s been incredible on this journey is finding so many others who also enjoy this lovely approach to life as well. Seeing all of your wonderful sketches and paintings has kept me so incredibly inspired these past few years. When we share what we make with each other, there’s a wonderful bit of magic that occurs. What seems like such a simple act is really quite amazing. Just six years ago, I was a bit shy when I first started sharing what I created, but soon my little sketches found an audience of people who enjoyed them. And, best of all, I’ve managed to encourage many others to set out on their own art journeys as well. Together, we’ve made a community full of color and light and that’s been so incredibly fantastic. And, it makes my heart smile to know that just a little bit of courage, lots of hope, and a splash of watercolor can truly create a ripple effect.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

