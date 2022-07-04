A Sky Full Of Magic

For day four of World Watercolor Month and our optional prompt of “Patriotic,” I made a sketch of our pup Elliott watching fireworks. Over the 4th of July weekend where I live, there was a huge fireworks display on Saturday very close to our house. Philippe and I were wondering how Elliott would react since he’s not quite 8 months old and has never experienced this time of year before now. Rather than show any signs of fear, he was simply curious and appeared to be in actual awe. I’ve seen so many fireworks displays in my lifetime, that I often fail to experience the awe I used to when I was a pup. It’s still a marvelous visual, and reminds me of childhood when I saw my very first fireworks show. It was like watching the sky fill up with mystery and magic. The flares of light, bursting out of the darkness and cascading downward until they slowly disappeared made my jaw drop. And, as the final chaotic finale began, I was always so thrilled. So, today when I watch those displays, I always try to reach back in time and recapture that same joy I had as a kid.
Beyond the huge professional fireworks displays that light up the sky, there are lots of pops, whistles and booms happening late into the evening this time of year. It usually starts a week in advance of today and gets progressively more intense. I kept thinking that Elliott would change his mind about those interesting fireworks, but he was never really phased by them. I, on the other hand, did find myself wishing they’d stop so I could read my book in peace last night. Then, that kind of made me feel old. So, I closed my book and closed my eyes. Suddenly, I was back on the driveway of our childhood home, lighting the fuse on a bottle rocket and then running behind a tree, since nobody can predict which direction those things will fly. Next, I was lighting another firework that zipped and zanged through the air in a flurry of flashing lights as the neighborhood filled with colorful smoke. It was incredible.
The world has changed quite a lot since I was a child. Back then, there was a hope for an exciting future of endless possibility. Now, it’s more about hoping that possible future doesn’t somehow end us. So, watching fireworks always fills me with a sense of nostalgia. It sends me back in time where I get to relive every family gathering from years’ past. I’m carrying a plate full of chips and a hot dog fresh off the grill. I’m dodging lawn darts as I wind my way to a red and white checkered picnic table to sit down next to my cousins. And, I’m feeling that overwhelming sense of anticipation that comes from spotting that first firefly and knowing the sun is about to disappear. Finally, the moment arrives and paper bags full of various fireworks suddenly appear. It’s time to celebrate. But, the sense of love and belonging that we felt had nothing to do with our nation. We were just celebrating life as a family, sitting around on lawn chairs waiting to enjoy a sky full of magic.
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Quinacridone Red, Opus (Vivid Pink), Hansa Yellow Medium, Yellow Ochre, Leaf Green, Terra Cotta, Cobalt Turquoise, Ultramarine (Green Shade), and Indigo. ZIG Cartoonist Mangaka Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Click here to purchase just a print! Or, click here for to purchase a framed print!
I remember as a child running around the back yard with a sparkler. You can’t buy them any more as fireworks are illegal in California and have been for decades. I kinda miss the sparklers
I am lucky that none of the dogs I have ever had have been bothered by fireworks, thunder or sirens. Well, Caesar used to howl in sympathy with the fire trucks if they drove by the house (the station was down the next block on the corner) but fireworks and thunder never bothered him. My parent’s previous dog was afraid of thunder and fireworks but eventually grew out of that, or maybe she just grew deaf. All of the current dogs are perfectly mellow.
You’re so lucky that Elliot is such a lay back, mellow puppy. Of course, I believe some of that has to do with environment. You are raising him to feel secure and safe and self-confident. He is going to grow to be a wonderful dog and will have no idea how very lucky he is.
We used to drive out to a look out point to watch fireworks, then eventually just watched them on TV, but a few years ago my Mother hosted an “exchange doctor” from Japan through her volunteer work at a local hospital. It was the week of the 4th of July so my Dad and I took him out to overlook the fireworks on the harbor. Someone parked nearby had their radio station tuned to the synchronized music for the event and the windows down so we could all enjoy it. It was really beautiful and brought back the thrill of fireworks. Sometimes it takes someone new to remind us of the thrill we once had by experiencing it through new eyes. Be they human or canine.
You both will now be experiencing the world again through Elliot’s eyes. And oh, what an adventure you will have.
Happy to hear that Elliott isn’t upset by the fireworks; one of our cats is terrified of any loud noise so tonight will be difficult for her. Love those July 4th holidays from childhood; there was always a big family gathering at my uncle’s farm with good home cooked food, fishing in the pond and never ending games of throwing horseshoes. The perfect celebration.
Have you tried the pheromones over the counter from amazon? Supposed to smell like nursing mother and sooth. I think they make them for cats too. Do they make a “thundershirt” for cat? I know I bought a snood at one point, just a tube that went over the head and ears of my parent’s dog. It muffled but didn’t completely eliminate the fireworks.
Happy 4th of July to you and your family! 🇺🇸
Our Rosie wasn’t bothered by all the fireworks here this weekend either. (🇨🇦 Day July 1) However, I do remember my other dogs being frightened by the noise when they were older. I hope that won’t be the case with Rosie or with Elliott! 🐶
I’m glad Elliott isn’t disturbed by the fireworks. Our mastiffs didn’t mind them per se, but would try to stop us from leaving the house when they were going off., and they would be on high alert if we did. They were very protective that way.
Love this one Charlie. (K)
Lovely doodle, Charlie. I know a lot of pet owners who hate November 5th, bonfire night, in the UK.