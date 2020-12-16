For our prompt of “Fruitcake” today, I made a sketch of a little mouse having a slice. Fruitcake is rather iconic during the Christmas season, but I don’t remember tasting it until I was an adult. The first experience was not particularly favorable in that I really didn’t enjoy it. It was one that appeared at a party once and I felt obliged to try some. From the strange candied things on top to the texture and the flavor, I was not a fan. Later, however, I tried another version that I thought was actually quite yummy. Proof that it’s always good to try things more than once as one never knows if the second try might be more appealing. Though I did enjoy that second slice, it still wasn’t a cake that I would insist on having during the season. The winner of that contest still goes to my beloved pecan pie. But, I figured a little mouse would be far less picky than I am.



Philippe has made an oatmeal banana bread loaf a couple of times these past two weeks. It’s delicious, but so healthy that it almost fails to qualify as a treat. Thankfully, he received a box of goodies from his boss that included some homemade cookies. I only had one double chocolate chip cookie, but it was pure heaven. I’m sure that’s all the calories I need at my age, but my inner child did backflips when I took a bite. There’s actually a little stack of chocolate chip cookies sitting in front of me now, so I might have another for dessert this evening. Philippe is busy working on rendering an animation for work and so there’s some sort of vegetable soup simmering in the InstaPot. I think it smells light and healthy enough to justify a cookie later on, or at least that’s what I like to tell myself.

I’ve actually been rather good this holiday season and not indulged in very many treats at all. I’d love to say that it’s my incredible will power, but it’s more just my husband not making or buying anything of the sort. But, when cookies arrive magically on your doorstep, it would simply be a crime not to indulge just a little bit. I’m enjoying each little evening as we finally take a bit of break, but the days have been really busy for both Philippe and I this week. Last night we almost forgot to do our countdown ritual, we’ve been so harried. But we did, and Philippe performed a fabulous new card trick. Phineas seems to be doing his usual thing of just supervising whatever silly thing we’re trying to complete. This only happens for a moment before he gives up on us entirely, sniffs his disapproval, and wanders back to the couch to sleep. Though things have been nuts around here lately, there’s still lots of fruit to be found, like a slice of fruitcake.

