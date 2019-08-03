A Tale Of Yellow Shoelaces

When it comes to travel, sensible and comfortable shoes are a must. For me, this means traveling anywhere, even if it’s just across the room. So, you’ll only find me in shoes that feel like they’re not even there. A couple of years ago now, Philippe and I were shopping at one of those big shoe outlets. These are the stores that feel like you’re walking into a massive library of shoes, with more boxes on display than shoes themselves. The prices can be rather amazing, but the selection can leave a bit to be desired. If you like a particular style, you had also better like the color that it comes in. Once, while out shopping, I found a pair of tennis shoes that I’ve doodlewashed here, and I was immediately hooked. Noticing my euphoria, Philippe came over to see what I had discovered. He then decided to try on a pair in his size, and was hooked as well. The conundrum, of course, was that they were the exact same shoe. Looking inside the shoebox, we noticed a second pair of laces in gray and agreed that one of us would have to use those laces in order to make the shoes look different. So, we excitedly bought our new sneakers without first agreeing on who had to wear the dull gray laces.

Since Philippe usually wears any old shoe and most are rather drab in color, I assumed he would prefer the gray laces. After trying them on, however, it was clear, that wasn’t going to be an option. The color was odd and made the already grayish blue shoe look alarmingly sad. It was a bit like wearing the restless spirit of shoes that had recently died. We were now faced with the unfortunate circumstance of owning matching shoes. Next, we agreed, that was just fine, we would simply never wear them at the same time. Since it’s enough to just dress and make ourselves presentable in the morning, we don’t really discuss much then. So, more than once when we were about to leave for work, when we would notice that we were wearing matching shoes. The look that we shared was not one born out of unconditional love in those moments, but simply a blank stare full of challenge. One of us had to switch, but the question remained as to which one would it be? And, it was most often me, since Philippe argued that I owned more shoes and therefore had more options. So, after wearing them around the house a few times, they eventually sat on the floor instead. I figured I would get my chance once Philippe grew tired of his pair and switched to something else.

When the chance finally came, I’d already fallen in love with other sneakers and so this pair now sits forlornly in the corner. I noticed them today and realized they had never been allowed a trip to Paris or indeed been on a visit to the zoo. I felt a bit sorry for these shoes suddenly whose only crime had been becoming too popular. And in the process, they’d become much less extraordinary. I’ve seen Philippe wear them hundreds of times now so they’re just not quite as unique. This was indeed the first and last time we ever made the mistake of purchasing matching footwear. In many ways, though, it’s a comfort to know the person you love, loves the same things. It’s indeed this very connection that brought us together in the first place. Yet, shoes, like glasses, are a defining feature. One meant to illustrate our own unique differences not spotlight the similarities. But seeing these shoes always makes me smile. They played in a central role in reminding me I was definitely with the right person. Tastes are a terribly fickle thing, but when you find the one who can agree with yours, it’s a brilliant moment indeed. So, I’ll always have a soft spot in my heart when I remember this tale of yellow shoelaces.

Da Vinci Paint Co.: Aureolin, Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise,  and Indigo. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
  1. naca A 5 hours ago

    Charlie, I love you, but you can be awfully silly sometimes. Put some purple or neon green shoelaces in those sneakers and wear the darn things already!

  2. Sandra Strait 5 hours ago

    Lol! With me, it’s my mother who has the same taste (and pretty much the same size) in shoes. invariably, if I buy new ones, her eyes will light up and she’ll ask in a trembly voice if she can try them on. That means I end up giving them to her – there is so little she truly enjoys any more. And if I really love the shoes, I just buy another pair. And you know what – when we go places togethe, both wearing the same blue paisley shoes with fluorescent green laces, people smile and laugh. It’s always an ice breaker. And if they think we’re odd? We are – but we made people smile. Doesn’t get much better than that!

  3. memadtwo 4 hours ago

    I had a roommate who liked my taste, and instead of buying a duplicate, just borrowed my clothes. Whenever I was looking for something, it was almost always in her closet. Needless to say, we got along much better once we had each moved on to other apartments! (K)

  4. Karen Fortier 4 hours ago

    These are neat sneakers Charlie. I agree that couples should not dress alike. I’m a white sneaker person but the thought of getting a wild color of new shoelaces might be fun.

  5. Lisa 3 hours ago

    I think I’d buy some snazzy red laces and wear them. Picking colors for personal items is interesting. My current wheelchair is purple. My last manual chair was sparkly black, and the one before that was purple. My last high end bike was blue, but the first expensive one I bought was gray. I bought that gray bike right after I was diagnosed with MS. I accessorized it with pink. Pink seat, odometer, helmet, gloves, bike shorts, water bottles, and under-seat tool bag. I looked fab!!

  6. mlaiuppa 2 hours ago

    Why must you both have yellow shoelaces? Sure, the gray is dull so forget that. But shoelaces are cheap. You couldn’t buy some bright shoelaces in green or orange. Maybe find a bright blue to match your frames? https://www.amazon.com/MiracleCat-Color-Shoelaces-Sneakers-Length/dp/B07H6N1HDG/ref=sr_1_76?keywords=blue+shoelaces&qid=1564807579&s=gateway&sr=8-76
    Or an ombre, stripe, checkerboard. There are a plethora of colors, patterns, shapes and even laces you don’t tie. More selection then when I was a kid. Sure, the shoes might be the same but if the laces make the shoe then there would be nothing wrong with wearing the same shoes but with different laces. Give your shoes another chance. Let them travel a bit before they are consigned to the back of the closet or donated to charity.

    Personally? I buy athletic shoes with velcro, but I kinda miss the fun of all of the color and design choices that there are now.

  7. Sharon Nolfi 1 hour ago

    Cool shoes. I think you and Philippe should wear them on the same day for fun!

