For our prompt of “Stars” today, it was the perfect opportunity to do another quick little galaxy watercolor. Well, quick to paint, but takes a bit of time to dry properly. I chose to add a simple doodle of a little white mouse climbing to the top of the earth to make a wish upon a star. I’ve no idea if getting closer to a star helps a wish to come true, but it was what came to mind, and seemed like an interesting idea. Indeed, as a child I would make lots of wishes while gazing into the night sky. Not the big wishes, like having lots of money or being able to fly, as those are wishes more suited to a genie’s lamp. Having never found one of those, I just made lots of small wishes instead. Many of those wishes actually did come true, which was rather amazing. But, looking back, I think the real magic simply came from never losing hope.
Even now, I’ll make little wishes before I go to sleep. I can’t even see the stars, but I know they’re out there listening. I try to remember back to what it was like to be a child and summon Little Charlie to help me along the way. Children don’t have to learn to believe in things, they simply believe them. Perhaps that’s why more of my wishes seemed to come true when I was much younger. Yet, all of my most important wishes always come true. My wish for the health and happiness of my little family, for example. Though, if my dog Phineas could talk, he would likely say that he would be far happier with a few more treats. Wishing that our dog could actually talk was not on my wish list. Yet, more than wishing, I think I just love to dream of possibilities. It’s wonderful to imagine wild and wonderful things like I did all of those years ago.
Today, I’m much older and still dreaming, but always feeling like I never have enough time. All of the things I want to do next are put on hold as I try to keep up with everything I already have going. So many of my dreams have come true, and I find myself wanting to hold onto each of them forever. Yet, as life moves forward, I’m excited to see what new dreams manifest themselves and what new paths I’ll follow. I’m still growing up, after all. That’s something that never changes. Also, Friday pizza night is another constant for me, and that’s a beautiful thing indeed. There’s so many big things in life that I hope to accomplish, yet I can’t help but love the little things most. Some people might dream to escape, but I simply do so because it’s incredibly fun. Later, when I lay my head on the pillow, my mind will begin to travel to faraway places, as I once again close my eyes, and make a wish at night.
Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!
|
About the Doodlewash
Da Vinci Paint Co.: Hansa Yellow Medium, Opus (Vivid Pink), Quinacridone Red, Cobalt Turquoise, Indigo and Pthalo Blue. Lamy Al-Star Safari Fountain Pen with black ink in an A5 Hahnemühle Watercolour Book. Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Want to purchase a print of this doodlewash? Send me a note with a link to this post, and I’ll add it to my shop!
Charlie I know a treat Phillippe will approve although he may cut down on the margarine you use. I use Becel with omegas but that is in Canada, you guys would have an alternate. Anyway popcorn with garlic. Real garlic cut up and then scooped out with one of those little tiny flour sifter things, or a tea strainer, or a spoon. Simmer the garlic in the margarine for a minute. It is sooo goood . I just had some. Yummy.
Beautifully done Charlie! Enjoy your pizza night and your weekend!
Wonderful, Charlie! Where would we be without dreams and stars to wish upon?
Once there was a runty mouse,
The weakest of all who lived in the house.
None of her wishes for strength came true,
Until she finally decided what she should do.
She climbed up a stair, and she climbed up a chair.
She climbed up a fountain – it seemed like a mountain!
She wanted to climb higher still, so finally she climbed up a hill.
She wished and wished with all her might,
She wished on the stars that shone that night.
What she didn’t know as she climbed each day,
She was growing stronger in every way!
Soon she was the strongest mouse,
No one was stronger that lived in that house!
So her wish came true on that starry night
Much to her astounded mousy delight.
But she realized the answer was exercise,
And was not only stronger, but also wise.
Wish I could have pizza night with you my friends. Miss you both!!!