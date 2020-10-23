For our prompt of “Stars” today, it was the perfect opportunity to do another quick little galaxy watercolor. Well, quick to paint, but takes a bit of time to dry properly. I chose to add a simple doodle of a little white mouse climbing to the top of the earth to make a wish upon a star. I’ve no idea if getting closer to a star helps a wish to come true, but it was what came to mind, and seemed like an interesting idea. Indeed, as a child I would make lots of wishes while gazing into the night sky. Not the big wishes, like having lots of money or being able to fly, as those are wishes more suited to a genie’s lamp. Having never found one of those, I just made lots of small wishes instead. Many of those wishes actually did come true, which was rather amazing. But, looking back, I think the real magic simply came from never losing hope.



Even now, I’ll make little wishes before I go to sleep. I can’t even see the stars, but I know they’re out there listening. I try to remember back to what it was like to be a child and summon Little Charlie to help me along the way. Children don’t have to learn to believe in things, they simply believe them. Perhaps that’s why more of my wishes seemed to come true when I was much younger. Yet, all of my most important wishes always come true. My wish for the health and happiness of my little family, for example. Though, if my dog Phineas could talk, he would likely say that he would be far happier with a few more treats. Wishing that our dog could actually talk was not on my wish list. Yet, more than wishing, I think I just love to dream of possibilities. It’s wonderful to imagine wild and wonderful things like I did all of those years ago.

Today, I’m much older and still dreaming, but always feeling like I never have enough time. All of the things I want to do next are put on hold as I try to keep up with everything I already have going. So many of my dreams have come true, and I find myself wanting to hold onto each of them forever. Yet, as life moves forward, I’m excited to see what new dreams manifest themselves and what new paths I’ll follow. I’m still growing up, after all. That’s something that never changes. Also, Friday pizza night is another constant for me, and that’s a beautiful thing indeed. There’s so many big things in life that I hope to accomplish, yet I can’t help but love the little things most. Some people might dream to escape, but I simply do so because it’s incredibly fun. Later, when I lay my head on the pillow, my mind will begin to travel to faraway places, as I once again close my eyes, and make a wish at night.

