For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Complementary,” I first thought of things that go well together and then ended up with a quick little sketch of some cookies and milk. Next, of course, I thought about complementary colors, so I used those for the little candies on top. I DO hope you’ve been enjoying this fantastic month of watercolor celebration, which is coming to a close very soon! Just a reminder that the World Watercolor Month souvenir shop closes in just a few days. There’s awesome limited edition products to commemorate the month and, best of all, 100% of proceeds goes to The Dreaming Zebra Foundation to get art supplies for underprivileged kids. So, I hope you’ll check it out and support our wonderful cause! I adore this month as we all come together from all across to globe to celebrate this fantastic medium! Together, we’re making the world more beautiful and more hopeful one painting and sketch at a time. It’s quite complimentary, and just what the world needs right now.



I was thinking I was ahead of schedule today and then my actual schedule proved me perfectly wrong. Sometimes, I think time has a way of fast forwarding like some sort of magic. This often occurs, and I’m left scrambling at the last moment to figure out what to create. When this happens, you will often find desserts and treats of some kind. Not simply because I adore them, which I do, but also because I’ve practiced them the most so I can quickly sketch them from memory. One of the things I’ve learned on my little art journey is that when in doubt, sketch something familiar. Try the the thing you can draw with your eyes closed and see how it turns out this time. The cool part is that even if it’s something you’ve made many times before, it always turns out just a bit differently. And that makes everything super fun. It’s wonderful to discover a little choice that I made this time that I wouldn’t have thought of making the last time.

But yeah, I have to admit that right now I’m just really craving cookies and I’ve yet to get Philippe to bake any. I keep leaving little subtle hints that he might notice. Like a couple of days ago when I left ten pages of recipes carelessly on the keyboard of his laptop with a scribbled smiley face on the top page. The only cookies I’ve ever baked were the kind that came in a roll, where you just separate them onto a baking sheet, place them into the oven for the indicated amount of time and then end up a master baker. I tried to sneak some of this version into our last grocery order and Philippe stopped me. He told me that he would make the real thing, so I shouldn’t buy that… well I can’t repeat the word he said after that. So, in my defense, I did attempt to take matters into my own hands, but my other half intervened. I kind of love that he did. His version will be far healthier on that day in the future when it finally arrives. Until then, I’m left with the lovely glow of what it means to live a happy life that’s always a wonderful combination.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

Published in