For our prompt of “Blue Jay” today, I sketched one sitting in a tree, enjoying a little break. I adore sketching birds and I’m always a bit envious of their view, high in the treetops, even though I’m afraid of heights. The ability to fly has always intrigued me as well, so perhaps that why I always enjoy making them in my sketchbook. Also, I’ve been thoroughly enjoying seeing what everyone else has made for the challenge this month. Your work is so wonderful and inspiring! Keep going! And, I’m equally excited for a little break this weekend as Monday is a holiday here and that means three full days off! Philippe and I have no plans as gatherings are all cancelled these days, but I’m thrilled for a bit of time to relax. And, of course, a few extra minutes for sketching stuff. Though, I often realize I’m rather good at killing time as well, doing nothing much at all. That’s just fine, as it’s really the best way to truly relax and rejuvenate.



There were some days this month when I found it tough to find motivation to sketch and write. I wasn’t sure what to make, much less what to ramble on about after making it. It was a frustrating feeling, to be sure, and it’s the same feeling that all creative folk have at times. But then, the same beautiful thing happened that always happens in these moments. Our fabulous community inspired me right out of my funk and I was happily jumping back in again. I hope if you’re sketching and painting along with me that you’ve found the same to be true. No matter what, when I just step back and simply watch the lovely art scroll by, inspiration is always just a click or swipe away. Soon, I’ve flung open my sketchbook and I’m giddily doodling away and splashing watercolor around. And not too long after that, a blank page has been transformed into what you see appear here. It’s so much fun!

Speaking of fun, tonight is always one of my favorite nights of the week, since it’s pizza night. Though my child inside loves the food, of course, it’s also a chance to go offline and enjoy quality time with my little family. We’ll always watch something or other on television. Possibly even a movie as it’s the one of the few nights where Philippe and I seem to have the attention span for one. Our dog Phineas doesn’t get any of the pizza, of course, but Philippe gives him some extra treats. Just like when Philippe indulges me, the treats are all very low-calorie. Phineas has a current addiction to green vegetables and so Philippe makes little thin slices for him and puts a tiny treat on top. So, while we’re enjoying our pizza and salad, the dog’s meal is somewhat more elevated as he enjoys tiny bites of zucchini carpaccio. Yet, the whole scene always makes my heart smile. Sometimes, the best moments in life happen when you’re just admiring the view.

