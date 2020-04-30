We’ve reached the end of another month and, yes, it’s also the final day of my birthday month since I celebrate all month long. That’s the only proper way to approach these things. So for our final prompt of “Party” I doodled a dog in a little party hat. Thanks so much to everyone who kept each other company this month, as we all sketched from our respective places of quarantine. And, I DO hope you’ll continue to sketch right along with me for the May art challenge as we have some fun with color and continue to spread hope and happiness around the globe! Though I sketch every day, the end of a month always feels like a little victory. Another month of daily sketches are complete. That’s actually been my secret to show up each and every day for almost 5 years now. I just take things one little month at a time, and in no time at all, I have a stack of filled sketchbooks!



And, even though it was an entire month spent social distancing and I was not able to have a party of any kind, I still enjoyed every minute. It will certainly rank as one of the most memorable birthday months ever. I didn’t get any gifts to unwrap either, but that was simply because I couldn’t come up with a single tangible thing I wanted this year. I told Philippe that if I do come up with something he’s still on the hook to purchase and wrap it for me. Assuming I can do so before it’s time for Christmas, of course. My greatest gift this month was getting to sketch together with other artists virtually. Sure, it’s what I do each and every month, but doing it during a month when we’re all trapped at home in a second shared experience made this month rather exceptional. And truly, making art is the best thing I can possibly imagine doing when one finds themselves at home all of the time, or any time really.

Currently my own dog Phineas is adopting the same pose as the dog I sketched. He’s trying desperately to be patient while he waits for dinner, but it’s really all he can do to contain himself. He keeps glancing upstairs willing Philippe to come down and start the evening’s festivities. Each night is like a celebration for him and it’s makes me equally excited to start our little routines as well. And soon we’ll spend the entire evening doing very much the same sort of things that we did last night. For Phineas, it’s like the first time again. Even when we were allowed to go out in the world and visit people, I always found myself excited to be home once again. Back in the shelter and comfort of our little everyday world. Sometimes, the best moments in life come after the party.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My NEW Activity Book!

