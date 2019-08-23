For our prompt of “Trains” today, I opted for one of a vintage variety. I’ve no deep knowledge of trains and how they function, but did have many toy trains as a kid. This is likely why every time I sketch a train, it has a bit of toy-like appearance. Actually, I’m not sure that I was enamored with trains specifically as a kid, I just liked it when giant things were shrunk down to the size of a toy. I had many toy cars as well, but I’ve never really been someone who particularly loves cars. Yet, take a big thing and shrink it to its miniature doppelgänger and I’m immediately fascinated. And since most of what I choose to sketch wouldn’t fit inside a little sketchbook in real life, I get to miniaturize things each and every day now. It’s so much fun! Granted, as ever, what looks like a lot of detail is quickly faked in as I scribble, doodle, color with glee! I turned to Philippe after I made this as a child might turn to his mother and squealed, “Look! I made a train!” He looked at me as a mother might look at a child and kindly said, “That’s, lovely dear!” Yeah, I realize I just compared my husband to my mother, which is super weird, so I’m just going to move on from that. Suffice it to say, the idea of being more excited by something I made than anyone else could ever be, was the best part of being a kid. And it’s something I hope we can all experience as we travel down the tracks of our art journey.

It’s true, though, while we do have our spouses and friends to play the “mom” role, when we post things publicly it’s a bit of a different experience. Yes, there’s always someone who adores what we make, but we can now count the number of someones who actually “like” what we created. For my own part, I’ve never worried over likes, but I secretly DO always hope people might comment. And, I feel a bit behind in that everything I’ve built on this site requires so much of my time to maintain, that I sort of show up rather infrequently now to comment on the works of others. But, I always make it a point to respond to any comment I receive and scroll through to see all of the works that people post. And now, of course, I hoping you don’t think it’s weird or odd that you are my “mom for the day” when you DO comment. Sometimes, ideas that come to my mind form an odd comparison, but I just sort of run with it to see where it takes me. I guess what I’m trying to say is that while I can’t personally comment on thousands of posts, I hope you know that I’m always watching you. Wait, now that just sounds creepy. But, it’s true. The most inspiring part of my day is watching what all of you make each month.

I actually have a confession to make. Many times, I get caught up in reading your comments to each other about your art. I just adore seeing those connections happen and it makes me so happy. I love that we have an art community built on support and encouragement. So, please, please, comment onward! Let everyone you can know that you loved what they made that day. And I’m going to do my own part to comment more, even if I can’t comment on everything. As much as images may bring joy to our hearts, the addition of words does something amazing for our soul. It’s why I’ve always combined the two here on my blog. When used in tandem it’s an amazing thing. Nothing revolutionary as we all grew up with picture books that set us on a track to become more curious and creative.

While a picture may be worth a thousand words, a picture with words is worth a million more. So, I challenge all of us to tell our story in words as well, and to share our words with others when their visual story resonates with ours. I’m totally aware that one guy can’t DO as much as this one guy would like. I know I’ll always fall a bit short. That’s why I turn to all of you. Let’s make art a conversation again. I hope you’ll hop on this train with me, your odd, but loving and honest conductor, as we make a little space in the day to tell people what we love about their art. Critiques are for school, and much of the time, people just need that mom voice to keep them happily moving forward. So, let’s inspire that inner child in everyone we can. It’s a crazy and ambitious train you’re riding when you join up with me here on Doodlewash, but I hope you’ll happily hop on when you hear me shout, “all aboard!”

