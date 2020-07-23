For our optional World Watercolor Month prompt of “Alone,” my mind leapt to those little moments that I spend all by myself. Not lonely moments, but lovely moments where I can hear only my own breath and focus on my own thoughts. Here to demonstrate this today, we have a lone baby beagle stopping to admire a single rose. Certainly my little sketching break each day is a perfect example of this wonderful alone time. I can get really lost in my sketches and sometimes lose track of time. Well, for a little while anyway, since there’s always some buzzing calendar alert that breaks me out of my spell. But, even just a few moments of doing something I truly love is a rejuvenating experience. For me, drawing and painting is my daily meditation. A chance to reset and recharge so I can face down all of those other deadlines with fresh energy and a positive attitude. Though, yes, my penchant for sketching happy moments also enhances that fabulous feeling. I just love sketching hope!



While this isn’t my own dog Phineas in this particular sketch, he was still the inspiration. There’s a rose bush at the end of our block and he’ll often make a quick stop there. Indeed, he’s smelling the area so he can find just the perfect spot to pee, but at a glance it looks like he’s stopping to the smell the roses. So, that’s what Philippe and I always chuckle about and say is happening. Our imaginations move beyond this, of course, and we next picture him slowing blowing all of the seeds off a dandelion while making a wish. I think legend has it that if you blow them all off with just one breathe you’ll have confirmation that the person you love, loves you right back. But, I’ll bet money that Phineas is simply wishing for a big bowl filled with pork. I can’t fault him, as lately I’ve just been wishing for dessert. The key lime pie I sometimes sneak into our grocery order wasn’t in stock this time around so I’ve been mourning its loss all week.

I’ve thought about taking a few days off from work in August to have a little more time to sketch and paint. World Watercolor Month is always so exciting and makes me remember just how important this daily practice really is. But sometimes, when I have all the time in the world, I’ll just get a bit lost in thinking about things and won’t really use that time wisely. Though getting lost in my own imagination and thoughts is a really fun way to spend the day, albeit not immediately productive. I often get my best ideas during those moments. Having time to myself allows my brain to spin with its own crazy and unique way. It’s not really about concentration as that only works when you know where you’re heading. For me, it’s about getting lost on purpose. Finding that path less traveled and seeing where those ideas will take me. If a rose happens to appear along that path, I’ll take a moment to stop and enjoy it. And then, I’ll keep right on skipping ahead, down that wonderful trail of happiness that comes from a bit of alone time.

