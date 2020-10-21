For our prompt of “Grin” today, I ended up with a little grinning cat pouncing on a grinning Halloween pumpkin. I had asked Philippe to carve a pumpkin for me, but he hasn’t done it yet. So, I used a pumpkin he carved a couple of years ago for a reference and then changed the eyes and squished it a bit. It’s the reaction I assume would happen if something were to land on one’s head suddenly. Not sure if the pumpkin appreciates the kitty’s pounce, but he’s still smiling so I’m assuming it’s all just good fun. I could have, of course, attempted to carve my own pumpkin for a reference, but I’m a bit clumsy when it comes to using knives or any sharp object. Instead, I’d rather just be the cat and enjoy the pumpkin after it’s been more studiously carved. It’s safer for everyone in the end. Yet, it’s fun to carve a pumpkin drawing using a bit of watercolor, so I still had a lot of fun in the end.



In truth, I had to look up the actual difference between a grin and simply a smile. As it turns out, a grin is defined as a “broad smile.” Yet, the verb of grinning is defined a bit more vividly and means to “smile broadly, especially in an unrestrained manner and with the mouth open.” Described like this it almost sounds like an insane person. Perhaps that’s why many villains in cartoons and movies are known to use an insidious grin. I actually grin and laugh quite a lot, but I don’t think it’s remotely foreboding in any fashion, just perhaps a touch crazy. I love to smile and giggle and will often find myself grinning like a madman. It’s how I know that an evening with friends is amazing. I can’t stand a dull evening, where everyone seems a bit poised or serious. I used to attend larger gatherings that would end up as such. My wild grin must have been perfectly terrifying for those serious folk.

Perhaps my penchant for having a simple smile always turn into a grin is that I find life perfectly silly much of the time. There are so many ridiculous things that happen and it’s very difficult to take it all seriously. Indeed I think humor is a wonderful defense mechanism when the world turns perfectly strange and less than ideal. So, I laugh it off and focus on spreading a little bit of happy instead. For me, that’s been my main contribution to this little green planet. I haven’t set out to change the world, as I’m not sure that I could even if I tried. Instead, I just want to make the world smile a bit more, remembering the joys of being a kid, when everything in life was built around hope. I’ve no idea where my journey will ultimately lead me in the end. But one thing is quite certain. No matter what happens in the world, you’ll still find me always grinning.

