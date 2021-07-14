For Day Fourteen of World Watercolor Month, and our optional prompt of “Faithful,” a dog was the first thing that popped to my mind. I’ve had several dogs in my lifetime and they are truly one’s best friend. Though most of my previous dogs would stick by my side physically, my current dog Phineas is a faithful companion of a different breed. He’s a basenji breed to be exact and they share those peculiar cat-like qualities of noble indifference. Sometimes on the weekends when I get to stay in bed just a little bit longer, Phineas will climb over to my side and burrow under the covers. He did this when he was very young and so Philippe and I talk for him and say, “I’m just gonna puppy right now. Don’t make a big thing out of it.” It’s adorable and one of the few times Phineas can be super cuddly. He’s much older now and I know that there’s not a lot of time left, so I enjoy every little moment that we share together.

This was a speedy sketch today as my time sort of disappeared before I knew what happened. I was working on some projects and somewhere between lunch and “get this done before dinner,” I lost all track of things. Dinner time is where Phineas really shines. He actually does put his foot on our shoes, to let us know that he’s there. While sweet in theory, it’s followed by loud sniffs of displeasure if we don’t immediately look down to acknowledge him. Reaching down to pet him usually causes him to lift his head and sort of smile and then suddenly jerk away. He thinks we’re just trying to trick and distract him from his very serious mission of trying to get more food. He’ll even jump up with both paws to peer onto the kitchen counter where Philippe and I sit for dinner to see what’s happening there. It’s truly annoying, but for some reason he still manages to be charming.

This weekend, Philippe and I talked about having a family popcorn night to watch a movie on our new giant television. It’s just the three of us and Phineas gets a few unsalted and unbuttered kernels that we set aside for him. As ever, the dog eats just a bit healthier than we do. We don’t actually have a movie picked out yet, but are hoping something appears that will be worthy of such an event. Of course, even if it’s not animated it still needs to be under two hours, preferably 90 minutes, to fit with our short attention spans. Philippe and I did see the movie Titanic again in Paris a few years ago and managed to get through the whole thing, but I think we were just waiting for Céline Dion to sing. I’m just happy to enjoy these little moments of time that I spend with just my little family. Even if my dog can lack social skills when food is involved, it’s still really special. There’s not a lot in life that one can count on, but I take great comfort in knowing that the three of us are always together.

Charlie O'Shields Creator of Doodlewash, founder of World Watercolor Month (July), World Watercolor Group, and host of the Sketching Stuff Podcast. Sharing watercolor illustrations and stories while proudly featuring talented artists from all over the world! See author's posts

Published in