While our prompt of “Picnic” today is something usually enjoyed outdoors this time of year, in the current state of the world, it’s more likely happening indoors. So, I made a very quick little sketch of a picnic basket that can be enjoyed anywhere. I was super busy today with projects and trying to keep them all moving forward. Indeed, these are exceptional times that we’re currently living through. In many ways, I just find myself super distracted, trying to keep up with everything. This is indeed an issue, since I’m super distracted on a regular basis, even when I’m not in the middle of a global pandemic. But now I’m finding it almost impossible to focus. Each night when I go to sleep, I awake to some new reality. So, I’ve decided to do what I’ve always done in times of stress and uncertainty. Make art! That’s literally the only thing I can recommend right now as everything else seems a touch impossible to predict.



While I still have loads of optimism that the world will pull through the current situation stronger and smarter because of it, I’ve still been knocked off my routine a bit. Philippe and I went to work today, but we’ve no idea how long that will continue and we know we’ll soon find ourselves just working from home. My own office building is almost vacated already so there’s only about 8 people there. Assuming we all stay a meter apart the risk is rather low for any sort of infection. That said, it’s also a bit surreal and strangely awful. The season of picnics has turned into a season of hiding out at home. In my own lifetime, this is an unprecedented event. Philippe and I were taking stock of our food supply and just discovered that our grocery store delivery was no longer available in our area. We’ve enough food to last a couple of weeks, and can only hope the panic hoarding has subsided a bit during that time so we can all share food more equitably. But, that’s no guarantee these days. Panic is not a predictable emotion, any more than one can predict a novel virus.

Yet, I’m not remotely depressed or even scared. The world has always been a bit crazy, we’re just now seeing it more accurately portrayed firsthand. What works best, is what has always worked best in our existence. Calm smarts and doing what’s right. In this current day and age, it’s best to social distance and connect online instead. We’re all still here, still creating, and together we can stay virtually connected and make this crazy world a wonderful place to live. Sure, maybe we can’t say hello in person, but it’s more important than ever to connect online. Let’s keep right on making awesome art and letting each other know just how happy we are to see that art appear! That’s the beautiful and positive world that we’ve always been creating together. Let’s not let anything at all stop us from making that happen. It’s more important now, more than ever. In my mind’s eye I see us all coming together, sketching and painting on a beautiful bunch of green grass. At least, that’s what my heart sees clearly as in my mind’s eye, while we all enjoy an imagined picnic.

Want To Sketch Stuff With Me? Check Out My Activity Book!

Published in