For the month of April we’re celebrating things inspired by travel! (see prompts below) This Doodlewash art challenge is open to anyone who wants to participate with just watercolor painting, just drawing (ink, colored pencils, crayons, etc.!), or a lovely mix of both!* Simply add the hashtag #doodlewashApril2022 when you post on all of your social networks, and if you also use lovely watercolor add the #WorldWatercolorGroup hashtag as well so we can find you and link to your lovely watercolors!

*NOTE: World Watercolor Group on Facebook and the associated hashtag is still only for works that contain watercolor, of course, so be sure to join us here in Doodlewash Club to post your drawings! Simply log in to Doodlewash.com to post. It’s free!

APRIL 2022 ART CHALLENGE

Want to play along? This month we have prompts supplied by Doodlewash community member Sandra Strait! This time of the year where I live is the beginning of spring and that fills me with new hope and possibility. It’s also a lovely time of year to travel, whether it’s somewhere far away or a lovely place that’s nearby. The prompts this month were inspired by that spirit of travel and even if you don’t have a trip planned, you can always go wherever you like in the pages of a sketchbook or through your paintings. Sometimes, traveling with our hearts and imaginations can be the best kind of travel there is! So, I DO hope you’ll join us!

30 Things To Draw And/Or Paint In April

Here are the daily prompts for the challenge. You can use these prompts if you like, none at all, or combine them with other prompts for even more inspiration! Join anytime and share when you can! (no matter what you create, make sure it’s whatever inspires you most in the moment, and remember to simply add the tag #doodlewashApril2022 when you post on social media so we can all see your lovely art!)